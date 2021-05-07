SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today hosted a virtual roundtable with local elected officials and infrastructure stakeholders from across New York’s 24th Congressional District to discuss the region’s infrastructure needs.

With Congress working to develop comprehensive infrastructure legislation, Katko hosted the event to gather feedback and assess local priorities.

During the roundtable, Katko and the participants discussed key local infrastructure challenges including the I-81 rebuild, water quality issues, broadband deployment, the need for improved water infrastructure resiliency, as well as economic development and job creation.

Katko also outlined the bipartisan policies contained in the Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure Report, a framework he co-authored which aims to serve as a starting point for bipartisan infrastructure legislation. As discussions on infrastructure evolve, Katko vowed to advocate in Congress for Central New York’s infrastructure priorities.

“I’m grateful to all the local elected officials and infrastructure stakeholders from across New York’s 24th Congressional District for joining me today for a virtual infrastructure roundtable discussion,” Katko said. “As discussions on infrastructure legislation evolve in Washington, I want to ensure our local priorities are heard. On today’s call, we discussed everything from I-81, to water infrastructure, to economic development and jobs. I also provided an overview of the infrastructure framework I developed with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which contains commonsense, bipartisan policies that we can build off of for a comprehensive infrastructure package. Moving forward, I’ll be taking the feedback I heard today to Congress and will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to develop and pass truly bipartisan legislation that meets the needs of Central New York and our nation.”

*Press release from John Katko’s Press Office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...