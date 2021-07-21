Katko: House Advances Homeland Security Bills To Enhance Cybersecurity, U.S. Economic Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives advanced 13 bipartisan Homeland Security Committee bills addressing numerous aspects of the homeland security mission.

Among these pieces of legislation are two bills introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, that aim to bolster cybersecurity, strengthen U.S. critical supply chains, and improve long-term economic security.

The DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act of 2021 (H.R. 1833), spearheaded by Ranking Member Katko, is one of the most significant pieces of bipartisan cyber legislation to pass the House this Congress. It is designed to better enable the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s ability to work with stakeholders on a partnership-basis to identify vulnerabilities and harden systems. The importance of cyber resilience for critical infrastructure became painfully evident earlier in the year following a hack of a Florida water treatment facility. The effort continues to grow in importance as the United States faces a slew of cyber-attacks that threaten the operations of infrastructure around the country.

Additionally, the House passed Ranking Member Katko’s Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act (H.R. 3264) aimed at addressing vulnerabilities in U.S. supply chains. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation found itself in a position of reliance on adversarial nations like China for critical goods, technologies, and supplies. These adversaries can leverage vulnerable U.S. supply chains to their advantage and further their own geopolitical goals. Homeland Security Republicans will continue to prioritize long-term U.S. economic security.

“As I’ve said from day one, we must continue bolstering CISA’s authorities to defend our federal networks and the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Already this year, the nation has confronted numerous major attempts to compromise federal and private sector networks,” Katko said. “From the shortage of PPE supplies during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to the real-world consequences of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, Americans saw the very real impact homeland security has on their daily lives. These efforts approved by the House today will work to protect and secure the vital components that underpin our daily lives.”

“I commend our colleagues in the House for their support of these commonsense homeland security provisions and appreciate the strong leadership from our members. With the threat landscape rapidly evolving, I am committed to strong partnership with Chairman Thompson to secure the nation,” concluded Katko.

Below is a full list of bipartisan Homeland Security Committee bills approved by the U.S. House of Representatives:

H.R. 3264, The Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act, introduced by Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY)

H.R. 1833, The DHS Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act of 2021, introduced by Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY)

H.R. 2795, The DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, introduced by Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

H.R. 3263, The DHS Medical Countermeasures Act, introduced by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)

H.R. 1871, The Transportation Security Transparency Improvement Act, introduced by Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC)

H.R. 1895, The Transportation Security Public Health Threat Preparedness Act of 2021, introduced by Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

H.R. 2980, The Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act, introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

H.R. 3138, The State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, introduced by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY)

H.R. 3223, The CISA Cyber Exercise Act, introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)

H.R. 1850, The Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act, introduced by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY)

H.R. 1870, The Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2021, introduced by Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA)

H.R. 1877, The Security Screening During COVID-19 Act, introduced by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO)

H.R. 1893, The Transportation Security Preparedness Act of 2021, introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)

