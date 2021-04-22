Katko, House Homeland Security Committee Republicans: Biden Administration Must Maintain Strong Sanctions In Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, today led Homeland Security Committee Republicans in an effort urging the Biden Administration to reconsider lifting sanctions on Iran.

This effort follows recent reporting that the Biden Administration has offered sanctions relief to Iran to broker a nuclear deal. For months, Rep. Katko and Homeland Republicans have warned of the irreversible impact this action could have on our homeland and national security.

In February, Homeland Security Republicans, led by Ranking Member John Katko, wrote to President Biden and underscored the importance of maintaining strong sanctions on Iran.

“It is the policy of the United States not to allow Iran to develop or otherwise acquire a nuclear weapons capability,” wrote the members in February. “Sanctions are an important point of leverage if we intend to achieve this goal diplomatically and peacefully. Lifting sanctions will only serve to back the United States into an inescapable corner and removes any power we hold in our attempts to normalize Iranian and United States relations.”

“Under no circumstance can we allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. We implore you to reconsider lifting these sanctions,” continued the members.

Read the members’ February letter here.

