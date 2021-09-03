WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) will today cosponsor legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan last week.

This bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (MI-10) and cosponsored by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. The bill would award this medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

“Today I’m cosponsoring a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed in Kabul last week. This was truly a devastating loss for our nation,” said Rep. Katko. “The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor bestowed by Congress and should rightfully be awarded to the fallen servicemembers. These young men and women bravely sacrificed their lives helping thousands of American citizens and our Afghan allies safely escape from a country overrun by the Taliban. My wife Robin and I continue to pray for the families and loved ones of the fallen.”

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...