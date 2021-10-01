WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following joint statement on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcing its intention to issue a new memo terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy:

“This move shows a complete disregard for our homeland security and the rule of law. Despite a record number of illegal crossings, the Biden Administration continues to abandon any attempt to secure our southwest border and responsibly manage the influx of migrants. This leaves frontline border patrol agents with few choices including catching and releasing tens of thousands of migrants into our country without a court date. Many of these migrants are not properly vetted before their release, nor are they tested for COVID-19. Just this week, Secretary Mayorkas admitted to being ‘surprised’ that nearly 20 percent of migrants turn out to be COVID-positive. This is a disaster waiting to happen, and the consequences will fall squarely on President Biden’s shoulders. With DHS preparing for a possible 400,000 migrants to cross the border in October, we strongly urge the Administration to reconsider this reckless plan, work with us to secure the border and protect the homeland. In the meantime, we will continue pressing DHS and the Department of State to work with the Mexican government and fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols as the courts have ordered them to do.”

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

