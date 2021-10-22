WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. John Katko (R, NY-24), Haley Stevens (D, MI-11), Dan Meuser (R, PA-09), Debbie Dingell (D, MI-12), and Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, today issued the following bipartisan statement calling on Congress to fully fund the CHIPS for America Act, a bipartisan bill that provides investments and incentives to develop semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States:

“As the semiconductor shortage persists and manufacturers remain uncertain of future U.S. policy regarding semiconductor production, it is imperative that Congress act in a timely manner to pass funding for the CHIPS for America Act, which had been enacted into law in the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Semiconductors play an increasingly important role in American innovation, job creation, national security, and our defense industrial base.

“From smart phones to cars to computer servers, satellites, toys and more, demand for semiconductors is increasingly growing. However, U.S. production of semiconductors has plummeted from 40 percent in 1990 to 12 percent of the global supply today. This funding will help build and modernize semiconductor manufacturing facilities in America to alleviate the current chip shortage that is adversely impacting a range of U.S. industries—including the automotive, defense, and technology — and millions of workers.

“Small manufacturers and businesses across sectors are facing particularly adverse impacts from the current semiconductor shortages, which causes stops and starts of production. Often these plants and businesses are leading sources of job and economic growth in communities across the country. Expanding our nation’s onshore presence of semiconductor manufacturing facilities is strategically important to our national security. Without the creation of a robust and secure supply chain, our country will not be immune from the dangers posed by our dependency on a foreign-based supply of semiconductor technology.

“The U.S. economy as a whole and important sectors in each of our districts depend on our nation having a resilient supply of semiconductors. Time is of the essence and now is the time to act on this national priority. We stand together, ready to work with House leadership to pass full funding for the CHIPS for America Act.”

Background:

The CHIPS for America Act, was cosponsored by Rep. Katko and authorized last year as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. However, since then, the CHIPS Act has awaited funding from Congress.

Fully funding the CHIPS for America Act would invigorate the economy, help secure the U.S. supply chain, and could help jumpstart the semiconductor manufacturing in Central New York by delivering investments for manufacturing, advanced research, and job-training programs for semiconductor technology.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related