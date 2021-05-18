WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday, during Mental Health Awareness Month, reintroduced the Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, bipartisan legislation that would increase the number of mental healthcare professionals practicing in Central New York and underserved communities throughout the United States.

Katko introduced this bill alongside U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA 32). Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

Right now, over 120 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of mental health professionals. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of over 250,000 mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, mental health and substance use disorder social workers, clinical and school psychologists, and school counselors. The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act aims to increase the number of mental healthcare professionals practicing in underserved communities by authorizing a loan repayment program for those who work in an area with a lack of accessible care.

“Today, during Mental Health Awareness Month, I reintroduced the Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act to address the dire shortage of trained mental health professionals in Central New York and underserved communities across the nation,” Katko said. “The ongoing pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the mental health of millions of Americans. We have to ensure there is a sustainable workforce of mental health providers in every community able to deliver care and support to those in need. My bill achieves this by incentivizing mental healthcare professionals to practice in underserved communities.”

Specifically, the Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act:

Repays up to $250,000 in eligible student loan repayment for mental health professionals who work in mental health professional shortage areas; and

Repays one-sixth of the individual’s eligible loans for each year of service.

*Press release from John Katko’s press office.

