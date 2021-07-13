WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) yesterday requested that the U.S. Treasury Department provide an updated timeline for the reveal of the redesigned $20 note featuring Harriet Tubman, as well as a date for the note’s entry into circulation.

Katko made this request after applauding the Biden Administration in January for committing to moving forward with efforts to place Tubman’s likeliness on the $20 note. Katko led this effort alongside U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D, OH-3).

Harriet Tubman gained her freedom from slavery in 1849 and became a conductor on the Underground Railroad, which was critical to guiding many enslaved persons to freedom. For several years, Harriet Tubman resided in Auburn and in 2017 her former home was established as a National Historic Park. Today, Tubman is recognized as a fighter for freedom, and celebrated for her commitment to several other noble causes, including nursing during the Civil War and championing equal rights for women.

In a letter to Janet Yellen, Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Katko noted Tubman’s significant contributions as he requested information on the Department’s plans for the updated $20 bill.

“Harriet Tubman’s unwavering commitment to freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure not only in American history, but also in Central New York. For a period of time, Tubman resided in Auburn, and today her former home is celebrated as a National Historic Park,” Katko said. “As someone who had a significant role on the Underground Railroad, and as a strong advocate for the women’s suffrage movement, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to be a fitting tribute to her life and legacy. It is my hope that we can take this important and overdue step to recognize her contributions.”

Since coming to Congress, Katko has championed efforts to honor Harriet Tubman. In previous years, Katko introduced the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act alongside the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings. This bill would direct the Secretary to the Treasury to place the likeness of Harriet Tubman on the $20 Federal Reserve note. This Congress, Katko reignited this bipartisan effort alongside Beatty by introducing the Women on the Twenty Act.

The full text of Katko’s letter can be found below:

Dear Secretary Yellen,

As the U.S. Treasury moves forward with efforts to place the likeness of Harriet Tubman on the $20 Federal Reserve note, we write to respectfully request information on your department’s plans to unveil the final design for the updated bill.

Harriet Tubman’s legacy as a champion for freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure in American history and served as an inspiration to millions. As a conductor on the Underground Railroad and a supporter of the women’s suffrage movement, Tubman played a critical role in some of the most significant efforts in our country’s history to ensure the basic rights of all Americans. With this history in mind, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to act as a fitting tribute to her life and legacy, and an important step in recognizing her contributions to our nation.

For this reason, we were greatly encouraged by the Biden Administration’s commitment earlier this year to move forward with overdue efforts to place Harriet Tubman’s likeness on the $20 note. This initiative has only become more important since its announcement in 2016 and remains critical to the cause of representation for women and people of color on our nation’s currency.

In the interest of ensuring transparency and advancing Harriet Tubman’s inclusion on the $20 Federal Reserve note, we write to request that the U.S. Treasury provide an updated timeline for the reveal and circulation of all Federal Reserve notes currently undergoing the redesign process. Specifically, we ask that the Department provide an updated date for the reveal of the redesigned $20 note featuring Harriet Tubman, as well as a timeframe for the note’s entry into circulation. This information would provide an important reassurance to the many Americans who are invested in this historic effort.

Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter and we look forward to your response.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related