WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, issued the following statement on the Biden Administration’s offer to restart nuclear talks with Iran:

“Under no circumstance can we allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. The previous Administration took strong action to hold Iran accountable for its illicit behavior and rightfully withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal. By offering to restart nuclear talks with Iran, the Biden Administration is seeking to placate the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and failing to prioritize American security interests. This is a time for strength, not weakness. Any move by the Biden Administration to provide sanctions relief to Iran would be a historic mistake that repeats failed appeasement attempts of the past. As Iran continues to target our critical infrastructure and seeks to exert foreign influence in our elections, this Committee will stand strong to combat nation state aggression and protect the homeland.”

