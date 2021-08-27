WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), top Republican on the House Committee on Homeland Security, released the following statement in response to the terrorist attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

“Today is a dark day in U.S. history. Words cannot fully express my devastation over the loss of innocent lives in today’s attacks in Kabul. Our U.S. servicemembers put their lives on the line to carry out their mission under impossibly difficult circumstances. Our brave Marines were left exposed, relying on Taliban forces to provide security, while executing an incredibly heroic and challenging humanitarian mission of unprecedented magnitude. Let’s be clear: we cannot trust the Taliban with American lives.

“As Americans prepare to reflect on the pain, loss, and devastation of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th that still shake us to the core, we now grieve a significant, yet avoidable, loss for our nation.

“Now is the time to pray and express our gratitude for the sacrifice of these servicemembers and their families, as well as for the safety of those who remain at risk in Afghanistan this very hour. We are a nation indebted to them for their service and sacrifice to save thousands of lives. The time will come when President Biden and his administration will have to answer many urgent questions and I can promise that the Committee on Homeland Security will be actively gathering answers for the families of these servicemembers and the American people.”

