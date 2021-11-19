WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) released the following statement following his ‘no’ vote on the Build Back Better Act:

“I joined my Republican colleagues in the House in voting ‘no’ on the reckless multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act. This measure authorizes one of the largest expansions of the federal government in our nation’s history. It contains radical Green New Deal policies, threatens to further balloon our national debt, provides taxpayer-funded benefits to individuals who enter our country illegally, and according to the Tax Policy Center, would raise taxes on middle-class Americans by 30%.

“Central New Yorkers are concerned about rising inflation, the supply chain crisis, and securing our border. The Build Back Better Act earned bipartisan opposition for good reason. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the other authors of this socialist spending bill chose to ignore vital issues and instead prioritize the far-left’s longstanding policy objectives.”

Background:

Rep. Katko has been a vocal critic of the Build Back Better Act. Recently, at the House Rules Committee, Rep. Katko criticized the measure for its massive price tag and lack of funding for border security or counterterrorism. He also joined House Republicans in urging Speaker Pelosi to delay a vote on the bill until the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) publishes a full cost estimate for the Build Back Better Act. Yesterday, the CBO announced the measure will cost $1.7 trillion.

Press release from John Katko’s office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...