Statement from State Senator Patty Ritchie on the state’s 2022 budget:

“With new, increased taxes, skyrocketing spending to the tune of $18 billion over last year and a more than $2 billion fund that provides taxpayer dollars to those who are in the country illegally, Albany is again demonstrating just how misplaced their priorities are.

If hardworking, law-abiding New Yorkers want to know where they stand with our state’s Democratic majorities, they need to look no further than this budget, which unfortunately, puts them dead last. During a time when so many are still suffering in the wake of the pandemic and people continue to leave our state in droves, this budget completely misses the mark and demonstrates just how out of touch Albany is with the true needs of our state.”

