Ritchie Announces 2022 Farmers Market Guide

ALBANY, NY – State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing the 2022 edition of her annual “Farmers Market Guide” is now available.

The guide, which features information on nearly two dozen local markets throughout Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties, can be viewed below and on her website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

“Now that warm weather is here, so are our awesome area farmers markets,” said Senator Ritchie. “These markets offer great opportunities for people not only to access fresh, local foods, but also to support small businesses and hardworking farmers. I encourage residents throughout Central and Northern New York to check out my 2022 ‘Farmers Market Guide’ for information on their local market, and many others in our region.”

According to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the number of farmers markets in our state has grown at a rapid rate. Today, it is home to more than 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile markets.

MARKET COUNTY LOCATION DAY/HOURS END DATE Canton Farmers Market St. Lawrence County Village Park Tuesdays & Fridays, 9am – 2pm Until October 28 Gouveneur Farmers Market St. Lawrence County Village Park, Main Street Thursdays, 9am – 2pm Until October 28 Hammond Farmers Market St. Lawrence County 14 Main Street Wednesdays, 3pm -6pm Until September 14, Special “Fall Day” on October 8 Massena Farmers Market St. Lawrence County Tractor Supply, 105 Harte Haven Plaza Sundays, 10am – 2pm Through September Ogdensburg Farmers Craft and Art Market St. Lawrence County 2321 Ford Street Extension Thursdays, 11am – 4pm Through October Potsdam Farmers Market St. Lawrence County Ives Park, Main Street Saturdays, 9am – 2pm Through October Cape Street Market Jefferson County Cape Vincent Village Green Tuesdays, 10am – 4pm Until October 4 Watertown Farm and Craft Market Jefferson County Dulles State Office Building Wednesdays, 7am – 3pm Until October 5 Clayton Farmers Market Jefferson County Village Park, Park Circle Thursdays, 10am-4pm Until October 13 Alexandria Bay Farmers Market Jefferson County Kinney Drugs Parking Area Fridays, 9am – 3pm Until September 16 Henderson Harbor Farmers Market Jefferson County Westview Lodge, 13499 County Route 123 Thursdays, 9am – 3pm June 30 through September 1 Carthage Farmers Market Jefferson County Farmers Market Pavilion Riverside Drive Fridays, 1pm – 6pm Until October 14 Lyme Community Foundation Farmers Market Jefferson County Copely House Lawn Fridays, 12pm – 6pm Until September 30 Watertown Saturday Farmers Market Jefferson County JB Wise Place Pavilion Saturdays, 9am – 2pm Until October 29 Fulton Farmers Market Oswego County Canalview Parking Lot, Route 481 Saturdays, 8am – 12pm Until October 15 Oswego Farmers Market Oswego County West 1st Street Thursdays, 4pm – 7:45pm Until October 13 Pulaski Farmers Market Oswego County Historic South Park, 3 Bridge Street Fridays, 4pm – 8pm Through September Central Square Farmers Market Oswego County Crossroads Park, Route 49 No set dates or times, but farmers have use of park to sell their goods. Richland Farmers Market Oswego County Half-Shire Historical Society Saturdays, 9am-3pm Through August Grindstone Farm Farmers Market Oswego County Grindstone Farm, 780 County Route 28, Tinker Tavern Road Pulaski Fridays, 11am – 5pm Year-round

