OSWEGO COUNTY – State Senator Patty Ritchie is endorsing Danielle Fogel for New York State Supreme Court Justice in the 5th Judicial District, which includes Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga Counties.

“Danielle Fogel possesses unmatched career experience, which has prepared her to be an effective Supreme Court judge who can hit the ground running after being elected,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “She is knowledgeable, dedicated to fairness, and above all else, has the integrity to excel in this important position. I encourage voters to join me in casting their ballot in support of Danielle Fogel for New York State Supreme Court Judge.”

A graduate of Syracuse University College of Law, Fogel has been a trial lawyer in New York State since 2005 and spent her career advocating for clients in New York State Supreme Court with matters for civil litigation.

Currently, Fogel serves as President of the Onondaga County Bar Association and is a Past President of the Central New York Women’s Bar Association. Born and raised in South Utica, Fogel lives currently in East Syracuse with her husband and two sons.

