Ritchie: Pump The Breaks On The Gas Tax

ALBANY, N.Y. – State Senator Patty Ritchie is joining the call to stop a proposed tax that would have New Yorkers paying an estimated 55 cents per gallon more at the pump, as well as cause home heating costs to skyrocket.

Sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) the “Climate and Community Investment Act,” (S.4264-A) would impose a carbon tax of $55 per ton on fossil fuel emissions in New York. This would mean a roughly 55 cents per gallon increase in gasoline prices. In addition, consumers who heat their homes with propane, natural gas or fuel oil would be hit with an estimated 26 percent price increase.

Earlier today, Senator Ritchie joined colleagues at a press conference at the Capitol where lawmakers spoke out in opposition to the legislation, which would have a significant negative impact on New Yorkers—especially those living Upstate who don’t have access to mass transit and endure long, extremely cold winters, with many people already struggling to pay their home heating bills.

“New Yorkers already are being crushed with some of the highest taxes in the nation and as a result, many people are picking up and leaving our state,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “This proposal will disproportionately impact Upstate residents who don’t have access to mass transit and already have high home heating costs due to extreme winter cold, where it’s common to have below zero temperatures for days at a time. To even try and impose these tax increases during a time when so many are struggling and our fragile economy is trying to rebound is unconscionable and I will continue to do all I can to fight back against this disastrous proposal.”

According to the Tax Foundation, New York currently has the 7th highest gas tax in the country, at 43.12 cents per gallon with California currently the highest at 62.47 cents per gallon. This legislation would raise New York’s tax to 98.12 cents per gallon, an increase of more than 127 percent, and would make New York’s gas tax more than 57 percent higher than any other state.

Senator Ritchie encourages those who oppose this proposed gas tax to sign her petition, available at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

*Press release from Patty Ritchie

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...