Ritchie Releases Farmers Market Guide

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In an effort to connect consumers with fresh foods, support area farmers and boost small businesses, State Senator Patty Ritchie is again releasing her “Farmers Market Guide.”

“Our area markets are the perfect place to find fresh, healthy and local foods,” said Senator Ritchie. “Not only that, but shopping at your local market supports hardworking farmers and small business owners, too. I am hopeful this guide will encourage people to visit the many farmers markets throughout Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties as the summer months continue.”

The full guide, which features 20 area markets, is available here or by calling (315) 782-3418.

Farmers Markets in Oswego County include:

PULASKI FARMERS MARKET: Historic South Park, Fridays, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. until August 27 OSWEGO FARMERS MARKET: West 1st Street, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. through October FULTON FARMERS MARKET: Canalview Park and Shop Parking Lot, Saturdays, 8 a.m. – noon through October RICHLAND FARMERS MARKET: Half-Shire Historical Society, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through August CENTRAL SQUARE FARMERS MARKET: Crossroads Park, Route 49 Every day, 9 a.m. – Dark through August

