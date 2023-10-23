Schumer Announces Following His All Out Effort, Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse Region Wins Prestigious Federal Tech Hub Designation From His Chips & Science Bill To Become America’s Semiconductor Superhighway

ALBANY, NY – Schumer Created Regional Tech Hubs Competition And Championed Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse To Help Them Become 1 Of Only 31 Regions Across Nation To Receive Tech Hub Designation – Opening Up Exclusive Opportunity For Significant Federal Funding To Build The Future Of America Semiconductor Workforce And Critical Supply Chains In Upstate NY

Schumer Pulled Out All The Stops To Land Tech Hub Designation For Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse – Laying The Groundwork With Key Federal Investments, Helping To Bring Stakeholders Together, And Personally Lobbying Commerce To Highlight The Tremendous Assets Of The Region To Be Able To Attract New Companies, Train Future Of America’s Tech Workforce, And Advance Next Frontier Of R&D

Schumer: With Official Tech Hub Designation, Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse Region Is Primed To Become America’s Next Semiconductor Superhighway !

After years of relentless advocacy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region has just won the prestigious federal Tech Hub designation he created in the CHIPS & Science Act, putting Upstate NY further on the road to becoming America’s semiconductor superhighway. Schumer pulled out all the stops to bolster the tri-city region to beat out hundreds of other applications in the nationwide competition. The proposal called the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” will build on the historic investments Schumer delivered that have spurred a boom in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation across Upstate NY and with today’s designation, will now be in an exclusive group of only 31 regions in America to compete for potentially billions in federal funding to transform Upstate NY as a global hub for workforce training, innovation, and manufacturing of semiconductor technology.

“Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse are officially on the road to becoming America’s semiconductor superhighway. I created this program with Upstate NY in mind, and now three of our own cities that helped build America, have not only won the exclusive federal Tech Hub designation for semiconductors, but also won a once in a generation opportunity to write a new chapter for Upstate NY building our nation’s future. This 3 region Tech Hub will hit the gas on NY’s booming chips industry by attracting new companies, training our workforce for tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, and bringing manufacturing in this critical industry back from overseas to right here in Upstate NY,” said Senator Schumer. “I pulled out all the stops to land this Tech Hub Designation for my great home state – making the case that bringing together these three cities and giving them the resources to combine forces would create an unstoppable engine that will rev the region’s industries to life and make Upstate NY a global center for semiconductors. With this Tech Hubs Designation highlighting the region as one of only a few in the country primed to be the next Silicon Valley in critical technology, combined with federal funding now flooding this triple threat region, America’s semiconductor manufacturing industry truly couldn’t be in better hands.”

Schumer originally proposed the Tech Hubs program years ago as part of the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act with Upstate NY in mind to help bring critical industries back from overseas in communities that have great potential to lead in new technologies and finally was able to create the Regional Tech Hubs competition in his CHIPS & Science Bill. Schumer has been a tireless advocate for the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region proposal, personally writing and calling Commerce Secretary Raimondo multiple times to make the case that Upstate NY is best suited to help drive forward the nation’s semiconductor and broader microelectronics industries.

Schumer said that the three-region consortium beat out hundreds of applications and was one of only 31 regions chosen for the Tech Hub designation. The NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub proposal will now be able to compete for the next phase of the Tech Hubs Program that will invest between $50 and $75 million in each of 5 to 10 Designated Hubs. Schumer secured an initial infusion of $500 million in last year’s spending bill to jumpstart the Tech Hubs competition, from which Phase 2 awards will be made. The CHIPS & Science Bill included a $10 billion authorization for the Tech Hubs program – meaning that designated Tech Hubs will be able to compete for significantly more investment based off future funding levels.

Schumer said that with this designation, the NY SMART I-Corridor will bring together the combined assets of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse to help the region become a globally-recognized semiconductor manufacturing hub in the next decade, with innovation focused on improving the quality and quantity of semiconductor manufacturing and, along with it, amplifying the region’s microelectronics and microchip supply chain ecosystem. The Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse consortium includes over 80 members from across the public sector, industry, higher-ed, economic and workforce development, and labor. This includes over 22 industry groups and firms, 20 economic development organizations, 8 labor & workforce training organizations, and 10 institutions of higher learning. This application development process was led by three designated conveners, one from each region: The John R. Oishei Foundation in Buffalo, ROC2025 in Rochester, and CenterState CEO in Syracuse.

Specifically, the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub proposal seeks to propel the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor by attracting new suppliers to the region, including onshoring companies from overseas, advancing research & development programs for the semiconductor industry, training the next generation of Upstate New York’s manufacturing workforce, and specifically helping ensure that underserved populations are connected to the tens thousands of good-paying jobs expected to be created in this growing industry in the region.

Schumer has been preparing Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse for this opportunity, working relentlessly to boost Upstate New York as a global tech leader. Schumer’s tireless advocacy has resulted in billions in proposed investments from the semiconductor industry spurred by his Chips & Science Bill. In the Syracuse region alone, Micron has announced plans to invest an historic $100 billion to build a cutting-edge memory fab expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs. In Western NY, Edwards Vacuum will invest $300+ million to build a 600 job U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility to supply the semiconductor industry. With Schumer’s direct advocacy, Buffalo has already received $25 million for its growing tech industry through the American Recue Plan’s Build Back Better Challenge, laying the foundation for the Tech Hub designation they have now secured. In the Rochester region, Corning Incorporated, which manufactures glass critical to the microchip industry, has already invested $139 million in Monroe County – creating over 270 new, good-paying jobs in the Finger Lakes region.

Members of the consortium include semiconductor manufacturers and supply chain business like Micron, INFICON, Corning, Optimax, AMD, TTM Technologies, Saab, Akoustis, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Edwards Vacuum, Linde, Lifatec and SRC; business organizations like NY Photonics with 120-member companies, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, and Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA) with 85-member companies, Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance (BNMA); education and research institutions like University of Buffalo, University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, Monroe Community College, Syracuse University, Cornell , SUNY Oswego, SUNY ESF, SUNY EOC, and Onondaga Community College; workforce development partners like Centerstate CEO, Northland Workforce Training Center, RochesterWorks, RMAPI, UNiCON, WNY Area Labor Federation, Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council, IBEW Local 43, and many more.

A copy of Schumer’s letter of support to the Department of Commerce Secretary Raimondo can be found here.

Industry, workforce, and government leaders from across the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse regions have all gathered in celebration, and applauded Schumer’s efforts in successfully pushing for the designation:

“Home to more than 20 colleges and universities, robust workforce training programs, a vibrant STEM field, and a long history as a hardworking manufacturing community, Western New York is uniquely positioned to support the production of semiconductors in our nation,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Thanks to the dedicated work of public and private partners in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, our region is officially designated by the U.S. Department of Commerce as one of 20 Tech Hubs across the nation. Made possible by the historic CHIPS and Science Act, this designation demonstrates the confidence in the infrastructure we have already built to support technology, innovation, and manufacturing and also recognizes the potential we already see in our growing workforce. It is yet another investment in a vibrant future for Western New York.”

“After years of hard work, our region has been awarded Tech Hub designation, and I could not be prouder,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “This historic federal commitment will power our local innovation economy, create jobs, and fortify our position as a leader in the global tech landscape. I am incredibly grateful for the bipartisan support of my colleagues from the New York delegation – together we are leveraging the unique economic strengths of our regions to pioneer the industries of tomorrow and secure our nation’s technological future.”

“This is an unprecendented opportunity for Western New York, Rochester and Syracuse. By joining forces to create the NY SMART I-Corridor, collectively we will enhance our existing assets and capabilities to propel our larger region into global leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, developing the broader US microelectronics industry within the next decade. We are grateful for the unparalleled leadership of Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins who have advocated tirelessly for federal support of our manufacturing sector, as well as our other elected leaders and community partners who continually support collaborative efforts,” said Henry Cialone, President & CEO of EWI.

“Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTC) is excited to pursue Tech Hub designation as a member of the newly established “New York Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation-Corridor (NY SMART I-Corridor)”. This initiative comprised of stakeholders in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse (BRS), is singularly positioned to rapidly address vulnerabilities in US semiconductor manufacturing at the intersection of high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing technology. I’d like to thank Senator Schumer for his leadership and advocacy for all New Yorkers as he propels our region and State into global leadership in semiconductor manufacturing within the next decade.” Stephen Tucker, President & CEO, NWTC.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Thanks to Senator Schumer’s CHIPS and Sciences Act, Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment is poised to transform Onondaga County into a global powerhouse in semiconductor fabrication and memory manufacturing. Today, we celebrate another tangible milestone in this historic investment with the designation of the NY SMART I-Corridor as a federal Tech Hub.” McMahon continued “Tech Hubs represent the most promising centers of technology in the United States and this designation validates the high tech renaissance underway from Syracuse to Buffalo and across Upstate New York. The skeptics and naysayers may continue to doubt us every step of the way; but, with an all-star roster of collaborators and the Senate Majority Leader on our team, I am confident that we will prove the doubters wrong and make Onondaga County the home of America’s tech future.”

“This is a great day for Buffalo and Western New York,” said University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi. “UB looks forward to continued collaboration with our consortium partners, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and supply-chain management to accelerate semi-conductor manufacturing in the U.S. and enhance national security, all while preparing our students to power the professional workforce of the 21st century. On behalf of our entire university community, I would like to thank Senate Majority Leader Schumer for his visionary leadership and Representative Higgins for his enduring support of the University at Buffalo.”

Peter De Jesús Jr., President of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO stated, “The workers of Western New York–over 145,00 of them being members of our labor federation–are thrilled to move our region forward from its Rust Belt manufacturing roots to a leading innovator in semiconductor production. Our commitment to this consortium is bolstered by the far-reaching opportunities and benefits that this project will provide to working families today, and for generations to come, including jobs, living wages, and community-sustaining downstream economic effects. We are embracing this occasion’s promise to revitalize our region’s working class and advance the cause of social and racial justice in the tech sector. As always, we stand ready to work together with all our partners who seek to empower and improve the lives of working people.”

Christina Orsi, President of the John R. Oishei Foundation said, “This designation as one of the top Techhub’s in the Country validates what we can accomplish when we come together from all backgrounds and sectors to unify around a shared vision for growth, innovation and economic mobility. Without Senator Schumer’s leadership in initiating this program and unwavering support of our region, this would not have happened. This is what collaboration looks like and how it pays off. This builds on incredible assets across Buffalo-Rochester & Syracuse’s SMART Corridor to accelerate our growth in a way that ensures economic prosperity for everyone.”

Dottie Gallagher, President & CEO, Buffalo Niagara Partnership said, “The Department of Commerce’s designation as a federal Tech Hub offers our region one of the most defining opportunities of my lifetime. By advancing a truly regional plan across Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, we have laid the groundwork to open the NY SMART I-Corridor to significant federal investment and position our region to play a leading role in our nation’s quest to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors as both an economic engine and a national security imperative. We should celebrate not only this designation, but the unprecedented collaboration among the NY SMART I-Corridor consortium that made it possible. It sets the bar for how we should be approaching economic development moving forward. I want to applaud Senate Majority Leader Schumer for championing the effort of diversifying the allocation of federal technology funding from the very beginning and thank our region’s federal delegation for its strong support of this effort.”

“Senator Schumer strongly championed the vision of the NY SMART I-Corridor consortium. Tech hub designation for this Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor sets our region up to be a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, creating even more pivotal pathways to technical careers that empower and uplift families and communities,” said Sarah Tanbakuchi-Ripa, TechBuffalo’s President and CEO.

“This grant will go a long way to driving innovation here in upstate New York. As a result of these funds and innovation, this will means thousands of new good manufacturing jobs. Our region is grateful to Senators Schumer and the other legislators who got this over the finish line,” said Peter Ahrens, Executive Director Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance.

“Erie County is proud of the long hours and hard work put in by our own staff, as well as our partners in government, academia, industry, labor, and the non-profit sector in submitting this ultimately successful NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub application,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I’ve said many times that Erie County can compete with anywhere in the world, but it is even more exciting when we work together with our regional partners. The Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor is already linked through history, culture, and commerce, and we are excited to take that collaboration even further as we become one of the national and international leaders in semiconductor manufacturing, research, and innovation,” continued Poloncarz. “I especially want to thank Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Brian Higgins, and my county executive colleagues, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. This is a great day for Western and Central New York.”

Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce said, “Greater Rochester Chamber is proud to be part of the team that put together the framework necessary to advance us to this next phase of the Regional Tech Hub initiative, and we are deeply grateful for the advocacy of Senator Schumer, Congressman Morelle, and every teammate who made this success a reality. Today’s wonderful news is the culmination of a months-long effort involving dozens of partners from Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, and we look forward to this continued collaboration as we show the Department of Commerce what Upstate New York is made of: unparalleled talent, innovation, and determination.”

Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise said, “As the lead business attraction and retention organization for the Greater Rochester, NY region, Greater Rochester Enterprise strongly supports the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub consortium’s application as a strategic approach to solidify this region’s role as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Edwards, Corning, AMD, and Optimax are investing in this community because of the talent, university lead R&D assets, and unique concentration of advanced manufacturing, sensing, optics, photonics, and imaging expertise available to support their growth. This Tech Hub designation will also further accelerate Greater Rochester Enterprise’s strong track record for attracting new businesses and cultivating the expansion of existing businesses that strengthen our region’s robust semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.”

Sarah Mangelsdorf, University of Rochester President said, “The University of Rochester is proud to partner with key stakeholders in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse to leverage our collective strengths and assets to be a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. No region is better positioned to become an innovation center, and this collaboration is made possible through the vision and leadership of Senator Schumer and with the critical support of Rep. Morelle. I want to thank them both for their incredible efforts as well as the other members of our delegation for their support. The University is excited to roll up our sleeves to advance the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse Tech Hub application to the next phase so that we can build a more prosperous, inclusive and equitable future for upstate New York that strengthens U.S. national security and global competitiveness.”

Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and CEO, Corning Incorporated said, “As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hyper-pure polysilicon and advanced optics components, Corning is vital to nearly every step of the chip manufacturing process. We’re grateful for Majority Leader Schumer’s leadership in implementing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen the entire domestic semiconductor supply chain, and we are committed to making New York the nation’s leading hub for semiconductor R&D and manufacturing in the United States.”

Monroe Community College President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Ph.D. said, “Monroe Community College is proud to support the efforts of Senator Schumer and Congressman Morelle and Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s President and CEO Duffy to bring the Federal Semiconductor Tech Hub to the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region. The NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hubs proposal would further advance our booming microchips industry,” said MCC President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Ph.D. “MCC is well positioned to participate in this innovative collaboration. From our nationally recognized optics program to our extensive workforce training initiatives, we are a vibrant and vital resource for the Rochester area. We emphatically support this proposal, and look forward to partnering with others in our region to educate and train a workforce for the high-tech, high-wage jobs of the 21st century

“This initiative has the potential to drive significant economic growth, technological advancement and job creation – not just for this region, but for the entire nation,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “The NY SMART I-Corridor would harness the unique strengths of each city in the consortium and propel this region into a global powerhouse for semiconductor technology. Thank you to Senator Schumer and Congressman Morelle for championing this collaboration.”

Joseph Stefko, President of ROC2025 said, “Initial designation as a Regional Tech Hub validates what we have known all along — that our region is poised to lead the way in advancing a key national priority while creating transformational economic opportunity. The NY SMART I-Corridor builds on an unmatched array of assets and undeniable momentum, and offers an historic and unparalleled opportunity to impact our growth. I’m deeply grateful to Senator Schumer, Congressman Morelle, and all our partners for their determined leadership and commitment to this collaboration.”

Dave Seeley, Executive Director, RochesterWorks, Inc said, “As we seek game-changing opportunities for economic development in our region, it is equally important to ensure that we are prioritizing the necessary training and workforce development investments that will open doors for thousands of job seekers, particularly those from marginalized communities that are underrepresented in our labor force. We are thrilled to see our region’s Tec Hub application advance. Our thanks to Majority Leader Schumer, Congressman Morelle and the many consortium partners for their continued hard work that will turn this bold vision into a reality.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer for his tireless advocacy for Upstate New York and commend him for his vision in recognizing the tremendous opportunities that the semiconductor industry can bring to our residents,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “The level of private sector investment in this industry that is already underway, combined with the public-sector investments that this designation is sure to generate, will be a game changer for the people of Rochester and our neighbors to the east and west. By positioning our city at the center of the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub, Senator Schumer is moving us closer to our vision of creating a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by delivering hope and creating opportunity for everyone.”

Mark Papermaster, AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Technology and Engineering said, “We are excited to see the selection of the Rochester area as a Tech Hub. AMD opened our offices in Rochester two years ago because the region provides the necessary mix of skills to meet our future needs. We believe the state, aided by Senator Schumer’s tireless support, is making the right investments to ensure a leadership role in the semiconductor industry.”

Tom Battley CEO of NY Photonics Association said, “Convening the combined technology and innovation assets of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse with the NY SMART I-Corridor is a smart investment. For too long, other regions of the country and the globe have benefited from the innovative technologies generated within our region and established manufacturing assets overseas. Western New York optics and photonics companies are eager to play an important role in the Biden administration’s investment in American semiconductor technologies and to help the region become a globally-recognized semiconductor manufacturing hub over the next decade. There is no region in the world with better training and education resources to meet the demand. This investment will pay dividends for the nation and for Western New York.”

“Through this transformative opportunity, we are planning to work alongside other educational institutions, business partners, and economic development agencies to prepare the next generation of students to lead the semiconductor industry,” said RIT President David Munson. “Thanks to the efforts of Senator Schumer and Congressman Morelle, and other legislators from the local to the federal level, we are positioned to help expand workforce training and connect underserved communities to ensure they are part of the pipeline that will drive our nation’s chip industry for years to come.”

Sam Mehta L3Harris Technologies President, Communication Systems said, “L3Harris is proud to support Senator Chuck Schumer’s and Congressman Joe Morelle’s leadership to advance the CHIPS & Science Bill and applaud their efforts to increase innovation and manufacturing investments in the Rochester-Buffalo-Syracuse regions. As a long-standing employer in Rochester’s high-tech industry, L3Harris is proud to be a member of the Tech Hub Consortium and excited to see this area become a globally recognized powerhouse of semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing.”

Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra: As a member of the NY SMART I-Corridor consortium, Micron welcomes the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region’s designation as a tech hub, accelerating the future of innovation in Upstate New York. When Micron selected Clay, NY as the location of the megafab that will manufacture our industry-leading memory technology in the United States, we anticipated that our transformational investment would help to inspire other technology leaders to choose New York. We see the potential for the region’s semiconductor ecosystem to grow, driven by the powerful investments Micron plans to make alongside the State of New York and other local and federal partners in workforce development and R&D advancement. Micron looks forward to the continued strengthening of the nation’s semiconductor ecosystem with the support of the CHIPS and Science Act, under which we have applied for the federal funding necessary to make our $100B+ investment in Central New York possible.

Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S. said, “Saab is thrilled that Upstate New York was selected as a federally designated Tech Hub. As a company headquartered in Syracuse, Saab knows first-hand that our region is well suited to lead the future of the U.S. chip industry. With a strong foundation of engineering, microelectronics, and national security related industries, our region is home to an exceptionally skilled workforce. Thanks to Senator Schumer’s leadership on this issue, Upstate New York is ready to lead the nation in this field.”

Rob Simpson, President and CEO of CenterState CEO said, “the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hubs designation offers an historic, unparalleled chance to drive growth and expand economic opportunities for all of our residents from Buffalo to Syracuse and beyond. Securing this highly competitive award is an acknowledgement by the federal government of the leading-edge nature of the corridor’s combined assets and cements this region’s place within the global semiconductor industry. Building on our historic manufacturing prowess and expertise in microelectronics, sensing and optics, the NY SMART I-Corridor will make outsized contributions to national security and American competitiveness. As the federal Tech Hubs program was authorized under the Chips and Science Act, it’s important to recognize Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer for his steadfast leadership, vison and partnership that has brought yet another major opportunity to New York state. This designation is just the beginning of our work with our partners in Rochester and Buffalo and I am excited to bear witness to all that we are bound to achieve together.”

Ben Walsh, Mayor of Syracuse said, “this designation is another indicator that the Syracuse Surge, our strategy for inclusive growth in the New Economy, is working. We are making Syracuse and Upstate New York a world-leading destination for technology investment. I am proud to partner with Mayor Brown, Mayor Evans and their communities as we take the next step toward making Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo one of the top technology hubs in the nation. I thank Majority Leader Schumer for leading the charge for the CHIPS and Science Act and for advocating for our region to advance in the tech hub program.”

“TTM Technologies is excited to be involved in the New York SMART I-Corridor Consortium (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research Technology Innovation) as we believe the BRS Tech Hub will solidify Central New York’s place as a global leader in microelectronics and the microchip supply chain. Our 1,200 New York State employees (over half of which are in Syracuse) remain committed to the critical national security mission to increase the domestic supply of trusted and secure microelectronics. We’d also like to thank Senate Majority Leader Schumer for his commitment to supporting New York State’s high-tech businesses,” said Catherine Gridley, Executive Vice President & President of the Aerospace & Defense Sector, TTM Technologies.

Gregory Lancette, President of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council said, “For generations, the American Dream was built on the backs of labor. Today, across Upstate New York, labor is hard at work casting a new dream that will generate thousands of new jobs, supercharge our nation’s microelectronics industry, and transform a post-industrial rust belt into a hub of global technology leadership. In view of this new dream, the Central New York Building and Construction Trades Council is proud to be collaborating with the exceptional Upstate New York leaders and organizations comprising the BRS Tech Hub. I am honored that the BRS Tech Hub was awarded an official designation by the United States Department of Commerce, and CNNYBCTC stands at the ready to support the NY SMART I-Corridor to the fullest extent possible. On behalf of us all, I would also like to thank Senator Schumer. None of this would be possible without the Senator’s historic CHIPS and Sciences Act, and his tireless efforts fighting for Upstate New York in Washington DC. CNNYBCTC looks forward to supporting Senator Schumer’s efforts to catalyze a high tech future for our region.”

“INFICON is thrilled to learn the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse Regional Tech Hub application was successful. Working with our peers across the region during this process has been energizing and we look forward to what the future holds. INFICON is a trusted partner for the global Semiconductor industry and we understand firsthand the importance of the partnerships necessary across the value chain to accelerate Semiconductor roadmaps. The ecosystem in the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse corridor will combine its strong foundation in high demand technologies to develop world class Semiconductor Manufacturing and Research in the region. I would also like to thank Senator Schumer for his hard work in helping to make the Tech Hub initiative a reality and look forward to the continued work ahead to bolster the economic base in this region,” said Hannah Henley, President of INFICON Intelligent Sensor Solutions.

“Today’s designation is a critical first step in building out an upstate New York Innovation Corridor that spans advanced manufacturing, R&D, and workforce training and development,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack. “By working together to pull all of our individual institutional and municipal assets into a coordinated EDA Technology Hub, our region is poised to be a pivotal force in the revival and growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry. Cornell is proud to be part of this effort, and looks forward to expanding our contributions in semiconductor materials and manufacturing workforce development. I applaud Senator Schumer’s vision to create the Tech Hubs in the CHIPS and Science Act as part a comprehensive strategy to enhance U.S. competitiveness through research and innovation.”

“This designation represents another significant step forward for the Central New York community as partners from around the state and region work to propel our position as an economic and technology incubator,” says Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud. “I am grateful to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and all our elected officials for their relentless efforts to strengthen, transform and advance the economic prosperity and vitality of our region. Syracuse University is proud to support this Tech Hub designation and looks forward to our continued collaboration with partners throughout the state and in Central New York.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...