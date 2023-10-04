Schumer Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Micron Coming To Central Ny

With Schumer’s CHIPS & Science Act As The Spark – Micron’s Landmark Proposed $100 Billion Investment In A CNY Memory Chip Fab Has Ignited A Major Manufacturing Boom Across Upstate NY – Senator Says This Is Only The Beginning, With Much More Investment On The Horizon & Upstate NY Primed To Lead The Way

Schumer: Micron’s Historic Investment Was The Spark Needed To Ignite Central NY’s Leadership As A Global Innovation & Semiconductor Manufacturing Hub – And At Only One Year Old, We Are Already Seeing The Benefits!

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today celebrated the one year anniversary of Micron coming to Central NYand highlighted how the company’s historic investment has already been transformational for Central NY’s local economy and workforce, promising to solidify New York’s standing as a global manufacturing hub for generations to come:

“Today marks one year since Micron’s historic announcement to build their future in Central New York – marking the largest private investment in New York State history. With my CHIPS & Science bill as the fuse, Micron has already begun to fundamentally transform Central NY’s economy – and we are just getting started,” said Senator Schumer. “Over the next two decades, Micron’s groundbreaking memory fab will turn Upstate NY into global hub for manufacturing and bring tens of thousands of good-paying high-tech and construction jobs to the region. Micron’s investment will be the engine that drives a lasting semiconductor ecosystem here in America, and a better life for our children and grandchildren in Syracuse, Central NY and beyond.”

