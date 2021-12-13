Schumer Completes Tour Of All 62 New York Counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Even as Majority Leader, in the midst of a global pandemic, and while leading some of the biggest & boldest legislation in our country’s history, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, today completed his 23rd consecutive tour of all 62 New York State counties.

Schumer was the first New York State public official to visit every single county in New York, an accomplishment he holds proudly, and a tradition he has continued each year he has been in office.

Over the course of the year, Schumer made 93 county visits to Upstate New York and Long Island. He visited counties in the Capital Region 14 times; Western New York 7 times; Central New York 10 times; the Rochester-Finger Lakes 14 times; the Southern Tier 10 times; the Hudson Valley 14 times; the North Country 9 times; and Long Island 15 times. In addition, due to COVID travel restrictions, which greatly reduced the number and frequency of visits this year, Senator Schumer also conducted countless virtual meetings with groups and residents across New York.

“Twenty-three years ago when I made the promise to visit every county every year, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine doing it as Majority Leader, let alone in the midst of a global health and economic pandemic. Although I’ve gained a new title as Majority Leader this year, my favorite two remain: New York senator, and more importantly, New Yorker,” said Majority Leader Schumer. “Now, as New York’s first Senate Majority Leader, this mission has become even more vital and allowed me to deliver for my beloved home state in bigger and better ways because of all I learn from my constituents. As New York continues to feel the impacts of a global health pandemic, visiting all 62 counties pushed me to fight even harder to help New Yorkers recover and build back stronger. Over this year much has changed – the American Rescue Plan I led to passage provided New York the robust COVID relief needed to help jump start our recovery. To name but two elements, we passed a historic Childhood Tax Credit that cut child poverty in half, and we passed billions for Save Our Stages, which provided a vital lifeline to all our cultural organizations and performance spaces that were the first to close and last to open. We passed the largest investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history, which will repair and upgrade New York’s road, bridges, highways, transportation, broadband, and water systems like never before. This year, more than ever before, I was reminded how resilient New Yorkers are. New Yorkers have experienced tremendous hardship, from 9/11 to Superstorm Sandy to COVID, but time and time again, we are resilient, even in our darkest days, and we rebuild and come back stronger than ever.”

Schumer added, “At the close of twenty-three years, my beliefs are as clear as ever: ‘Senators who stay in Washington and never return home are simply not doing their job.’ That’s why I bike the streets and go to all of the parades, graduations, and occasionally crash a neighbor’s block party for a plate. Whether I’m at the State Fair in Syracuse or wearing my ‘Ithaca is Gorges’ mask, New York is always on my mind and I’m always learning more about New York directly from my constituents.”

Some of the key highlights include:

NEW YORK STATE

Delivered BIG For New York With $100 Billion For New York In COVID Relief Through The American Rescue Plan and $27+Billion Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. As Majority Leader, and the chief negotiator in the Senate, Schumer worked nonstop to deliver a plan that best provided robust relief to New York’s local leaders, workers, small businesses, and health centers so they could recover from the impacts of COVID and build back stronger than before.

Senator Schumer delivered substantial relief for New York over the past year:

· Over $23.8 Billion In Fiscal Relief For NY’s State and Local Governments:

Delivering on his promise of robust relief for New York State, as part of the American Rescue Plan, Senator Schumer ensured New York State, New York City, and every municipal government from counties to towns to the smallest villages, could pay for essential services, retain vital frontline workers, offset lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 emergency, and rebuild local economies.

· Nearly $4.2 billion More for New York’s Medicaid Program:

Senator Schumer’s hard-won provision in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act continued to deliver an estimated $4.2 billion to New York’s Medicaid program throughout 2021. These funds have helped the state continue to provide high quality health care at low costs to ~6.8 million low-income New Yorkers.

· Over $1.26 Billion More for Home-and-Community Based Services:

Senator Schumer included one year of enhanced federal funding for home- and community-based health care services that has delivered over $1.26 billion in direct funding to New York. This money has gone to support seniors and people with disabilities receive the care they need at home or in their community if they so choose by expanding the availability of services and increasing the types of services offered across the state.

· Over $13.5 Billion NYS Hospitals, Health Systems, Community Health Centers and Other Providers:

Following his leadership in creating the Provider Relief Fund, Senator Schumer has fought to deliver over $13.5 billion to New York health care providers through the COVID-19 pandemic with billions more on the way before the end of 2021. This money has assisted local hospitals, health centers, physician offices and more test, diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19 and mitigated the massive financial losses incurred by our health system drive by pandemic-related costs and lost revenues.

· Over $330 Million to Support NYS’s COVID-19 Testing Infrastructure:

Senator Schumer fought for and secured over $1.1 billion through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and another $330 billion through the American Rescue Plan to expand and enhance New York’s COVID-19 testing and tracing infrastructure. This critical component of our national response to the pandemic has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus in New York and saving lives.

· $175 Million For COVID-19 Vaccines For New Yorkers:

As part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Senator Schumer delivered over $175 million in direct funding to New York State and New York State that has resulted in over 80% of eligible New Yorkers receiving at least one vaccine shot including 69% who are fully vaccinated.

· $170 Million in Substance Abuse and Mental Health

· Delivered $22 Billion In Direct Stimulus Payments To New Yorkers:

Senator Schumer pushed hard to include an additional round of Economic Impact Payments of $1,400 in the American Rescue Plan, including eligible payments for children amounting to $5,600 for an average family of four. Because of Schumer’s efforts, nearly 9 million New York households received direct stimulus payments, to help them to cover essential expenses like food, rent or mortgages, medical bills, and help spur economic activity in their communities.

· Secured estimated $18.4 Billion for New York Transit:

As commuters and riders stayed at home during the pandemic, transit ridership fell while agencies needed to keep service running for essential workers and those who depend on transit. Increased cleaning frequencies and reduced ridership led to higher operating costs. Senator Schumer secured $7.3 billion for New York transit systems in the ARP to help agencies bridge the gap. He then secured an estimated $11.1 billion for New York transit agencies over five years, a significant increase over the previous transportation law, so that transit can continue to build back better as it recovers from the pandemic.

· More Than $1.3 Billion For New York Airports:

The travel industry was among one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, Senator Schumer fought to include over $418 million in the ARP to provide New York’s hard-hit airports the relief they desperately needed. Then, building on his advocacy Schumer followed this relief by securing an additional investment of over $937 million through the IIJA to airports to help NY’s airport take off and reach new heights.

· Secured $11.5 billion in Highway Funding for New York over the Next 5 years:

This includes $289 million for Transportation Alternatives walking and biking funding and an estimated $1.9 billion in formula funding for a new bridge replacement program. In his commitment to addressing climate change, Schumer secured $175 million for a new National Electric Vehicle formula program and $239 million for the PROTECT formula program to build and rebuild transportation assets with resiliency in mind.

· Over $9 Billion In COVID Relief For New York K-12 Schools:

Senator Schumer made it a top priority to give our schools the robust and flexible funds they needed to reopen safely for in-person instruction and addressing the diverse needs of students due to the pandemic.

· $2.6 Billion For NY Colleges, Universities, And Student To Recover From Pandemic:

Higher Education Institutions were on the frontlines of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ripped massive holes in their budgets to keep students and communities safe. Senator Schumer ensured not only to include relief to account for reopening costs, revenue losses, classroom retrofits, PPE, and other expenses, but also that half of any colleges federal allocation went directly to students to address hardships caused by COVID-19.

· $428 Million For NY’s Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds:

A long time clean water advocate, Senator Schumer worked hard to bolster this funding for NY in the IIJA. Schumer said this massive boon for New York’s water infrastructure and environment, would accelerate New York’s ongoing efforts to remove lead pipe and cleaning up emerging contaminates – like PFAs.

· Over $7 Billion In Historic Child Tax Credit (CTC) For NY Families:

Almost 90% of all New York families benefited from Senator Schumer’s tireless fight to expand the Child Tax Credit, allowing 86% of families across the state to get $300 automatic payments each month.

· More than $54 billion in COVID relief to support New York’s small businesses and nonprofits:

Schumer delivered over $54 billion in federal forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and grants and low-interest loans through Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, supporting hundreds of thousands of New York’s small businesses and nonprofits. Schumer fought to include nonprofits in these programs, including religious organizations and large nonprofits that provide critical services to communities through the state.

· More than $500 million from the American Rescue Plan’s State Small Business Credit Initiative:

These funds will help expand access to credit and investment for small businesses and start-ups, including minority-owned and other disadvantaged businesses, across the state to grow, create jobs, and strengthen Main Streets.

· Over $3.6 billion in relief delivered to more than 9,700 New York restaurants:

Schumer fought to include an initial infusion of funds in the American Rescue Plan to stand-up a dedicated relief program to provide flexible grants to support the state’s hard-hit restaurant industry.

· More than $1.9 billion was awarded to New York through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, otherwise known as the ‘Save Our Stages’ program:

Schumer led the effort to pass this critical lifeline for the cultural arts industry into law. This funding was awarded to more than 1,400 theaters, independent music venues and comedy clubs, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions like museums and zoos across the state, bringing Broadway back and helping New York’s cultural treasures in every corner of the state keep the light and laughs on.

· Over $44.9 million from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) from the American Rescue Plan directly awarded to New York:

Schumer prioritized dedicated relief to revive New Yok’s tourism and travel industry in the American Rescue Plan. These EDA funds support marketing, infrastructure, workforce, and other projects to rebuild New York’s travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation economy, so New York is ready to welcome the world back to the state as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic.

Over $130 million For New Yorkers Who Lost A Loved One To COVID In FEMA Funeral and Cemetery Expenses Reimbursement:

After tireless advocacy, starting in the very early days of COVID, Senator Schumer secured access to a rarely used FEMA program that reimburses individuals who lost a loved one to COVID and helped cover the funeral and cemetery costs. With the loved ones of over 19,000 New Yorkers lost to COVID already reimbursed, and about $1.5 billion provided across the country, this program has helped New Yorkers across the state in their darkest hour. This assistance is available for anyone who lost a loved one to COVID and had to bear this unexpected expense, you can find out more by calling: 844-684-6333

Almost half-a-billion dollars to help New Yorkers recover and rebuild three months after Hurricane Ida struck New York:

When Hurricane Ida hit New York in September, it left thousands of New Yorkers reeling. Now, three months later, close to 36,000 New Yorkers from the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties have been approve for FEMA’s individual assistance program. Combined with funding provided through the US Small Business Administration and the National Flood Insurance Program, these federal lifelines have provide almost half-a-billion dollars to help rebuild, and rebuild stronger. Applications are still open, currently until January 4, 2022, and you can apply if you were impacted by Hurricane Ida at DisasterAssistance.gov

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Senator Schumer delivered substantial relief for Central New York over the past year:

· Over $483 million in aid to local governments

· Over $411 million for CNY K-12 school districts

· Over $172 million for CNY higher education institutions

· Over $45 million for CNY airports

· Over $112 million for Centro to support its 600 employees who operate the transportation authority’s bus service in Syracuse, Oswego, Auburn, Rome and Utica

· Over $14 million for CNY community health centers

· Over $2 million for CNY Head Start programs

· Over $17 million for Onondaga County & over $7 million for Oneida County in rental & homelessness prevention funding

· Over $15 million for CNY live event venues through the Save Our Stages grant program

· Throughout the pandemic, 10,572 businesses in Central New York have received over $564.86 million in PPP funds

After Decades-Long Effort, Helped Syracuse Airport Finally Land Southwest Airlines:

For over 20 years, Senator Schumer fought to bring low-cost Southwest flights to Upstate New York to help boost competition and lower fares – but Syracuse remained the only major Upstate city without service from the airline. As local officials continued to engage with Southwest Airlines, Schumer spoke directly with the company’s CEO Greg Kelly to advocate for flights out of Syracuse and worked in congress to keep airlines solvent through the pandemic. As the economy reopened, Southwest finally launched service at Hancock International Airport in June.

Secured Funding for Saab to Expand & Create 50 Jobs In Central New York:

With an eye towards Saab’s radar technology developed in East Syracuse, Schumer secured $7 million for the Navy to advance critical improvements to its combat fleet and then ensured Saab was selected for the contract to do the important work. The new contract will create 50 good-paying jobs in Central New York, with potential for more jobs in future.

Solidified Rome Lab’s Position at the Epicenter of Quantum Computing Jobs & Innovation:

After securing tens of millions of dollars Rome Lab’s Quantum Information Science (QIS) research and development in recent years, Senator Schumer helped convince the military to establish Rome Lab as the Quantum Information Science Research Center for the Department of Defense. This landmark designation will deliver millions of additional dollars to Rome Lab, attract the nation’s top talent, and create good paying jobs in the Mohawk Valley. With the race to innovation in quantum computing proving to be the great scientific race of the 21st century, Rome Lab will ensure the U.S does not fall behind international competitors like China and Russia.

Secured Funding to Bring High-Speed Internet to 1K Homes & Businesses in Madison County:

With large parts of rural Madison County lacking access to high-speed internet, Senator Schumer worked hand-in-hand with Madison County officials as they sought funding to close the digital divide from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program. After Schumer held a personal meeting with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak, Madison County was awarded a $10 million grant to bring new high-speed internet broadband access to over 1,000 homes, businesses and farms across the county.

