Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $23 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Railroad Safety And Efficiency

NEW YORK – U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $23,297,293 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability across Upstate New York. The funding was allocated through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program and will be used to make significant improvements to passenger and freight railways in both Central New York and the Finger Lakes region.

“All aboard for better rail infrastructure across Upstate NY! Over $23 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is coming down the track to improve safety and efficiency of rail lines from Central NY to the Finger Lakes. Short line railroads that are vital connectors across Upstate New York will be able to make long overdue investments in infrastructure to ensure our railroads are safer and more resilient so both passengers and goods can get where they need to go on time,” said Senator Schumer. “Upstate NY has long been a hub for freight rail activity and this funding will help ensure communities from Oneida to Yates County have the 21st century rail network they need to move our local economies full steam ahead.”

“Millions of New Yorkers rely on our railways for daily transportation, long-distance travel, and freight service needs,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help increase the safety, efficiency, and reliability of these critical rail systems, and I’m proud to announce this important investment for rail infrastructure made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $5 billion over five years for the CRISI program. The program invests in various projects within the United States to improve railroad safety, efficiency, and reliability; mitigate congestion at both intercity passenger and freight rail chokepoints to support more efficient travel and goods movement; enhance multi-modal connections; and lead to new or substantially improved Intercity Passenger Rail Transportation corridors.

Applicant City Amount Project Description Central New York Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad Corp. Boonville $3,360,000 The proposed project involves project development, final design and construction activities for various improvements to three bridges on MHWA’s rail network. The project will allow two bridges to accommodate modern 286,000-pound freight cars, an improvement from the current 263,000-pound restriction. Furthermore, the project will restore the bridges to a state of good repair, one of which MHWA removed from service relatively recently due to its condition, and improve safety for highway users, freight and passenger excursion traffic. A combination of funds from MHWA, New York State Department of Transportation, and the city of Rome, NY will provide a 25 percent non-Federal match. The New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway Corp. Lafayette $3,467,348 The proposed project involves final design and construction activities for various track-related improvements on approximately seven (7) miles of NYS&W’s mainline. This project is part of a multi-phase effort to improve safety and capacity, as well as increase the load carrying capacity to the industry standard of 286,000 pounds. The New York State Department of Transportation and NYS&W will provide a 48 percent non-Federal match. This project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for projects in Rural Areas. Rochester – Finger Lakes Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Corp. Avon $12,600,000 The proposed project involves final design and construction activities to rehabilitate six (6) Tier 0 locomotives to meet Tier 3 Environmental Protection Agency standards. The project will help provide substantial operational savings (potential 40 percent to 65 percent reduction in fuel consumption) and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby imparting benefits to the rural New York population communities and rail users that the Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad serves. The Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Corp. is providing a 30 percent non-Federal match. This project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for projects in Rural Areas. Finger Lakes Railway Corp. Rock Stream $3,869,945 The proposed project involves project development, final design, and construction activities for a variety of track-related improvements and upgrades to certain grade crossings. The project will improve safety, capacity, and reliability in the transportation system in the Finger Lakes region by making needed improvements to the Finger Lakes Railway’s Himrod Line in rural New York, which provides a critical gateway to the national rail system and global markets for New York’s salt industry. Finger Lakes Railway will provide a 20 percent non-Federal match. This project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for projects in Rural Areas.

