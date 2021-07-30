CENTRAL NEW YORK – U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, yesterday, announced that the bipartisan infrastructure deal he has negotiated in the Senate delivers huge for New York and will advance critical projects.
Schumer said these funds will ensure the bedrock of New York – its infrastructure, from water to sewers to subways, roads and bridges – gets long-awaited investments and relief needed to meet growing demands, boost the economy while safely and responsibly moving both people and goods across the state and beyond.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” said Senator Schumer. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”
Schumer detailed the ‘federal pot’ as it relates to New York’s wins on transit, passenger rail, highways, airports and water.
Highway Funding:
Specifically for New York:
- $11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments
- $142 million for EV charging infrastructure
- $1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program
Airport funding:
Nationally, $25 billion; $937,030,865 for New York.
|Airport Name
|Total
|Albany International
|$28,662,945
|Plattsburgh International
|$7,634,940
|Columbia County
|$1,480,000
|Saratoga County
|$1,480,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$1,480,000
|Schenectady County
|$1,480,000
|Adirondack Regional
|$1,480,000
|Fulton County
|$790,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$550,000
|Piseco
|$550,000
|Lake Placid
|$550,000
|Malone-Dufort
|$550,000
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$27,339,820
|Ogdensburg International
|$5,101,240
|Watertown International
|$5,084,660
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$1,480,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$1,480,000
|Griffiss International
|$1,480,000
|Oswego County
|$790,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$790,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|$790,000
|Greater Rochester International
|$27,038,025
|Penn Yan
|$1,480,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|$790,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$790,000
|Dansville Municipal
|$790,000
|Genesee County
|$790,000
|Canandaigua
|$790,000
|Westchester County
|$22,597,580
|New York Stewart International
|$12,499,175
|Orange County
|$790,000
|Sullivan County International
|$790,000
|Warwick Municipal
|$790,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$790,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$790,000
|Long Island MacArthur
|$21,595,630
|Republic
|$3,735,000
|Francis S Gabreski
|$1,480,000
|East Hampton
|$1,480,000
|Brookhaven
|$1,480,000
|Elizabeth Field
|$550,000
|Bayport Aerodrome
|$550,000
|John F Kennedy International
|$294,682,575
|La Guardia
|$150,008,970
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$8,555,765
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$7,151,415
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$5,143,250
|Corning-Painted Post
|$790,000
|Tri-Cities
|$790,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$790,000
|Sidney Municipal
|$790,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$790,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$790,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$790,000
|Hornell Municipal
|$550,000
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$37,509,535
|Niagara Falls International
|$7,532,740
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$790,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$790,000
|NY Total
|$937,030,865
|Rail
|Purpose
|Amount
|Objective
(Sub-Account)
|Notes
|Account
|Amtrak -National Network
|$16 Billion
|$16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs
|$688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate.
|Amtrak National Network Grant Account
|Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC)
|$6 billion
|$6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog)
|Some will go to Gateway
|Amtrak NEC Grant Account
|Northeast Corridor Modernization
|$24 billion
|$24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan
|These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for
|Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside)
|Intercity passenger rail
|$12 billion
|$12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail)
|Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside)
|Total: $59 Billion
NEW YORK WATER WINS:
- Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans so that New York State can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve
- $10 billion carve out within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, and other emerging contaminants to help communities in Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and across New York State.
- Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund that can be utilized by New York communities to address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues
