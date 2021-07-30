CENTRAL NEW YORK – U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, yesterday, announced that the bipartisan infrastructure deal he has negotiated in the Senate delivers huge for New York and will advance critical projects.

Schumer said these funds will ensure the bedrock of New York – its infrastructure, from water to sewers to subways, roads and bridges – gets long-awaited investments and relief needed to meet growing demands, boost the economy while safely and responsibly moving both people and goods across the state and beyond.

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” said Senator Schumer. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”

Schumer detailed the ‘federal pot’ as it relates to New York’s wins on transit, passenger rail, highways, airports and water.

Highway Funding:

Specifically for New York:

$11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments

$142 million for EV charging infrastructure

$1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program

Airport funding:

Nationally, $25 billion; $937,030,865 for New York.

Airport Name Total Albany International $28,662,945 Plattsburgh International $7,634,940 Columbia County $1,480,000 Saratoga County $1,480,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $1,480,000 Schenectady County $1,480,000 Adirondack Regional $1,480,000 Fulton County $790,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $550,000 Piseco $550,000 Lake Placid $550,000 Malone-Dufort $550,000 Syracuse Hancock International $27,339,820 Ogdensburg International $5,101,240 Watertown International $5,084,660 Massena International-Richards Field $1,480,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $1,480,000 Griffiss International $1,480,000 Oswego County $790,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $790,000 Hamilton Municipal $790,000 Greater Rochester International $27,038,025 Penn Yan $1,480,000 Perry-Warsaw $790,000 Finger Lakes Regional $790,000 Dansville Municipal $790,000 Genesee County $790,000 Canandaigua $790,000 Westchester County $22,597,580 New York Stewart International $12,499,175 Orange County $790,000 Sullivan County International $790,000 Warwick Municipal $790,000 Joseph Y Resnick $790,000 Hudson Valley Regional $790,000 Long Island MacArthur $21,595,630 Republic $3,735,000 Francis S Gabreski $1,480,000 East Hampton $1,480,000 Brookhaven $1,480,000 Elizabeth Field $550,000 Bayport Aerodrome $550,000 John F Kennedy International $294,682,575 La Guardia $150,008,970 Elmira/Corning Regional $8,555,765 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $7,151,415 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $5,143,250 Corning-Painted Post $790,000 Tri-Cities $790,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $790,000 Sidney Municipal $790,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $790,000 Lt Warren Eaton $790,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $790,000 Hornell Municipal $550,000 Buffalo Niagara International $37,509,535 Niagara Falls International $7,532,740 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $790,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $790,000 NY Total $937,030,865

Rail Purpose Amount Objective (Sub-Account) Notes Account Amtrak -National Network $16 Billion $16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs $688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate. Amtrak National Network Grant Account Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC) $6 billion $6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog) Some will go to Gateway Amtrak NEC Grant Account Northeast Corridor Modernization $24 billion $24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside) Intercity passenger rail $12 billion $12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail) Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside) Total: $59 Billion

NEW YORK WATER WINS:

Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans so that New York State can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve

$10 billion carve out within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, and other emerging contaminants to help communities in Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and across New York State.

Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund that can be utilized by New York communities to address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues

Print this entry

Like this: Like Loading...

Related