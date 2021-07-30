Schumer: Infrastructure Deal Delivers Billions To Advance CNY Projects

Senator Charles Schumer unveils the NRCâ€™s new security measures. With the senator are, from left, county legislator Mary Flett and Amy Tresidder, and Oswego Mayor Randy Bateman.
File photo of U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (2010).

CENTRAL NEW YORK – U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, yesterday, announced that the bipartisan infrastructure deal he has negotiated in the Senate delivers huge for New York and will advance critical projects.

Schumer said these funds will ensure the bedrock of New York – its infrastructure, from water to sewers to subways, roads and bridges – gets long-awaited investments and relief needed to meet growing demands, boost the economy while safely and responsibly moving both people and goods across the state and beyond.

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” said Senator Schumer. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”

Schumer detailed the ‘federal pot’ as it relates to New York’s wins on transit, passenger rail, highways, airports and water.

Highway Funding:

Specifically for New York:

  • $11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments
  • $142 million for EV charging infrastructure
  • $1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program

 

Airport funding:

Nationally, $25 billion; $937,030,865 for New York.

 

Airport Name Total
Albany International $28,662,945
Plattsburgh International $7,634,940
Columbia County $1,480,000
Saratoga County $1,480,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial $1,480,000
Schenectady County $1,480,000
Adirondack Regional $1,480,000
Fulton County $790,000
Ticonderoga Municipal $550,000
Piseco $550,000
Lake Placid $550,000
Malone-Dufort $550,000
Syracuse Hancock International $27,339,820
Ogdensburg International $5,101,240
Watertown International $5,084,660
Massena International-Richards Field $1,480,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $1,480,000
Griffiss International $1,480,000
Oswego County $790,000
Cortland County-Chase Field $790,000
Hamilton Municipal $790,000
Greater Rochester International $27,038,025
Penn Yan $1,480,000
Perry-Warsaw $790,000
Finger Lakes Regional $790,000
Dansville Municipal $790,000
Genesee County $790,000
Canandaigua $790,000
Westchester County $22,597,580
New York Stewart International $12,499,175
Orange County $790,000
Sullivan County International $790,000
Warwick Municipal $790,000
Joseph Y Resnick $790,000
Hudson Valley Regional $790,000
Long Island MacArthur $21,595,630
Republic $3,735,000
Francis S Gabreski $1,480,000
East Hampton $1,480,000
Brookhaven $1,480,000
Elizabeth Field $550,000
Bayport Aerodrome $550,000
John F Kennedy International $294,682,575
La Guardia $150,008,970
Elmira/Corning Regional $8,555,765
Ithaca Tompkins Regional $7,151,415
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $5,143,250
Corning-Painted Post $790,000
Tri-Cities $790,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $790,000
Sidney Municipal $790,000
Albert S. Nader Regional $790,000
Lt Warren Eaton $790,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean $790,000
Hornell Municipal $550,000
Buffalo Niagara International $37,509,535
Niagara Falls International $7,532,740
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $790,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown $790,000
NY Total $937,030,865

 

 

Rail
Purpose Amount Objective

(Sub-Account)

 Notes Account
Amtrak -National Network $16 Billion $16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs $688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate. Amtrak National Network Grant Account
Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC) $6 billion

 

 $6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog) Some will go to Gateway Amtrak NEC Grant Account

 
Northeast Corridor Modernization $24 billion

 

 $24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside)
Intercity passenger rail $12 billion $12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail) Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside)
Total: $59 Billion

 

 

NEW YORK WATER WINS:

  • Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans so that New York State can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve
  • $10 billion carve out within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, and other emerging contaminants to help communities in Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and across New York State.
  • Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund that can be utilized by New York communities to address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues

