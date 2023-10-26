Senator Mannion And Assemblyman Magnarelli’s Legislation To Improve Public Utilities’ Customer Service And Protect Local Jobs Is Signed Into Law

ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion and Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli today announced their legislation (S6694/A3125-A) that fortifies public utilities’ in-state customer service call centers and protects local jobs has been signed into law.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) maintains regulatory authority over the state’s public utilities like electricity, internet, telephone, and cable. Senator Mannion and Assemblyman Magnarelli’s law bolsters PSC oversight of these companies’ in-state customer service call centers. It requires annual certification that no call centers or other customer service facilities have been closed without notice and a hearing before the commission.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Customer service works best when its neighbors helping neighbors, so we must keep in-state call centers open and not outsource this work to another state or out of the country. Call center workers are also vulnerable to job loss and other significant disruptions that a closure with little or no notice can cause. I thank Governor Hochul and Assemblymember Magnarelli for standing up for quality customer service for New Yorkers and protecting local jobs.”

Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli said, “This new law expands the Public Service Commission’s regulatory oversight of call centers in New York to prevent abrupt closures that harm workers and customers. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law and I thank Senator Mannion for sponsoring it in the Senate.”

