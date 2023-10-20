Senator Mannion Announces $1,000,000 Capital Grant For Town Of Hastings To Upgrade Municipal Water And Sewer Systems

Request for funds dates back to 2015 but never moved – Senator Mannion delivered the grant in his first year representing Hastings

HASTINGS, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today announced a $1,000,000 state grant for the Town of Hastings in Oswego County to fund infrastructure improvements – including upgrades to the municipal sewer and water systems.

The request for funds dates back to 2015 but never moved – Senator Mannion proudly delivered the grant in his first year representing Hastings.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Hastings is a beautiful community and its proximity to Clay will make it an attractive option for the semiconductor workforce and supply chain companies. This million dollar investment – which I proudly delivered after the request languished for many years – will protect the environment and our drinking water while positioning the Town of Hastings for future growth. I thank Supervisor Tony Bush and the Town Board for their partnership in delivering these infrastructure upgrades, which will benefit town residents for many years to come.”

Tony Bush, Town of Hastings Supervisor, said, “I would like to thank Senator Mannion for arranging the release and disbursement of the $1,000,000 S.A.M. Grant awarded to the Town of Hastings. This funding has allowed the town to expand the wastewater treatment plant in anticipation of the future growth brought on by the Micron project just over the municipal boundary in the Town of Clay.”

