Senator Mannion Announces $2,750,000 For The Finger Lakes – Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance (Fllowpa)

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today announced $2,750,000 in state funding for the Finger Lakes – Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance (FLLOWPA.) Senator Mannion made the announcement during a tour of a streambank stabilization project where Butternut Creek flows through the Liebman Farm in Jamesville.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “With over four million people depending on the Lake Ontario watershed basin for drinking water, recreational activities, and industrial and agricultural production – it is imperative that it is properly managed and scientifically understood. FLLOWPA has decades of water quality management expertise and is a vital partner in our collective efforts to protect Butternut Creek and all of our critical water resources in Central New York.”

The $2,750,000 in funding will allow FLLOWPA to expand similar efforts to protect water resources in the Lake Ontario watershed basin, including resources for water quality improvement projects. Senator Mannion was joined by Soil and Water Conservation District staff and representatives from the Onondaga County Parks Department who discussed how FLLOWPA funds have been distributed throughout the County to address water quality concerns.

Mark Burger, Executive Director of Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District, said “FLLOWPA and their funding, through Onondaga County, have been tremendous partners in getting important conservation projects on the ground. These projects help to keep nutrients in soil, soil on the land, and protect water quality. FLLOWPA is: Steady, Reliable, and Flexible.”

Kristy LaManche, KL Consulting Services/FLLOWPA Program Coordinator said, “FLLOWPA is a time-tested alliance of 25 Counties within the Finger Lakes – Lake Ontario drainage basin dedicated to working with local stakeholders and State partners to promote and protect New York’s freshwater resources. This partnership has allowed FLLOWPA to efficiently and effectively address sediment, pollutant and nutrient loading; the spread of invasive species; and threats to drinking water quality; while providing technical assistance and educational outreach throughout the Region.”

The $2.75 million in state funding will be used to support a number of FLLOWPA projects, including:

Disseminating information about water systems to the public

Providing resources for water quality improvement projects

Conducting research on water quality issues

Advocating for sound water policy

FLLOWPA was originally founded out of the Finger Lakes Aquatic Vegetation Control Program in 1996. Over the past 25 years, FLLOWPA has worked to protect the water quality of Lake Ontario and its watershed basin. The organization has implemented a number of successful projects, including the development of a comprehensive water quality management plan and the implementation of a number of best management practices.

