ALBANY, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:

“I appreciate the vision of a safe, healthy, and prosperous New York that Governor Hochul outlined in her State of the State address. I look forward to working together to address the pressing issues facing our state including a post-pandemic stabilization of our healthcare institutions, investing in workforce development and the infrastructure necessary to make the $100B Micron computer chip fab a success, affordability and lower taxes, and investing in our schools, teachers, and students.

I am pleased to see the Governor prioritize housing costs and public safety in her speech. The housing crisis is a statewide concern that requires a comprehensive solution through the budget process. On the topic of public safety, I agree that a thoughtful approach is needed to address crime in our state. I will be closely reviewing the proposals put forward by the Governor – including $1B for mental health care – to ensure we are addressing the underlying issues and building a safer New York for all.”

