The Police Benevolent Association Of The New York State Troopers (Nystpba) Endorses John Mannion For Congress In Ny-22

More than 7,000 active and retired uniformed members of the New York State Police from the rank of Trooper through the rank of Major are represented by the NYSTPBA
SYRACUSE, NY – The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers endorses Senator John W. Mannion (D-Syracuse) in his campaign for Congress in NY-22 to unseat Representative Brandon Williams.
Charles Murphy, President of NYSTPBA said, “The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers is proud to announce our endorsement of John Mannion for Congress in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. As a union president then State Senator, John has worked with partners at all levels of government and with a diverse group of community leaders to deliver for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. On behalf of the 7,000 active and retired uniformed members of the New York State Police represented by our union, we are proud to stand with John, and we look forward to helping him get elected to Congress in 2024.”
Senator John Mannion, candidate for NY-22 said, “I am so grateful to have the strong support of the New York State Troopers. Members of the NYSTPBA put their own safety on the line to protect our communities in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley every day, and they deserve a member of Congress who will fight for the resources they need to do their jobs. With the troopers, teachers, public employees, transit workers, and many other workers and elected officials supporting our campaign, we are building a broad coalition of support, and I am honored that they have put their trust in me to deliver for them in Congress.”
The National Journal ranked Brandon Williams the 6th most vulnerable Member of Congress in the country: “The most publicly conservative among the vulnerable New York Republicans, Williams notched a 2-point victory over Francis Conole last year. Williams skates under the radar, but Democratic operatives see a prime opportunity in the Biden-won, Syracuse-area seat.”
About John Mannion
John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.
John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.
Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.
Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:
Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.
Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.
Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.
Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.
Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.
Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.
John has been endorsed by 40 state and local elected officials, representing diverse communities across our state and region, and 9 other major labor unions:
Senator Monica Martinez, District 4
Senator Kevin Thomas, District 6
Senator Michael Gianaris, District 12
Senator Leroy Comrie, District 14
Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., District 15
Senator John Liu, District 16
Senator Iwen Chu, District 17
Senator Kevin Parker, District 21
Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, District 23
Senator Andrew Gounardes, District 26
Senator Brian Kavanagh, District 27
Senator José M. Serrano, District 29
Senator Cordell Cleare, District 30
Senator Robert Jackson, District 31
Senator Nathalia Fernandez, District 34
Senator Jamaal Bailey, District 36
Senator Shelley Mayer, District 37
Senator Pete Harckham, District 40
Senator Michelle Hinchey, District 41
Senator James Skoufis, District 42
Senator Neil Breslin, District 46
Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, District 47
Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
Senator Sean Ryan, District 61
Senator Timothy Kennedy, District 63
Assemblymember Al Stirpe
Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli
Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn
Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase
President of the Syracuse Common Council, Helen Hudson
Mayor of the Village of East Syracuse Lorene Dadey
Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney
At-Large Syracuse City Councilor Rasheada Caldwell
Syracuse City Board of Education President Tamica Barnett
Town of Manlius Committee Member Cheryl Matt
Fayetteville Village Trustee Mark Matt
DeWitt Town Councilor Karen Docter
Village of Minoa Trustee Eric Christensen
Lysander Town Councilor Kevin Rode
National Education Association (NEA)
American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)
Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)
New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF)
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and ATU Local 580
New York State Council of Machinists (IAMAW) and IAM District 15
United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local One
John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.