Sheriff Hilton To Provide Free Signs To Local Businesses

OSWEGO – Sheriff Don Hilton has launched a campaign to provide free “Lawful concealed carry permitted” signs to local businesses in order to comply with recently passed New York State Gun laws set to take effect in September.

“These restrictive laws will do nothing to solve the rising violent crime seen across New York State. What these laws will do, is make criminals out of law-abiding citizens, disarm those who seek to protect their families, and infringe upon New Yorkers’ constitutional rights,” Hilton said.

Recently passed legislation set to effect in September will require private businesses to specifically post signage or verbally allow licensed individuals to lawfully carry firearms.

“In an effort to support gun owners and local businesses alike, I will be donating “Lawful Concealed Carry Permitted On These Premises” signs. To any local business who wants one.” Hilton said.

These signs can be displayed in the place of businesses to allow properly licensed individuals to carry their firearms for protection.

“We must fight back against overreaching laws that will only disarm law-abiding New Yorkers stripping them of the right to defend themselves,” Hilton said.

For more information or to request a sign for your business please reach out to [email protected]

