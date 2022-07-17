Sheriff Hilton To Provide Free Signs To Local Businesses

OSWEGO – Sheriff Don Hilton has launched a campaign to provide free “Lawful concealed carry permitted” signs to local businesses in order to comply with recently passed New York State Gun laws set to take effect in September.
“These restrictive laws will do nothing to solve the rising violent crime seen across New York State. What these laws will do, is make criminals out of law-abiding citizens, disarm those who seek to protect their families, and infringe upon New Yorkers’ constitutional rights,” Hilton said.
Recently passed legislation set to effect in September will require private businesses to specifically post signage or verbally allow licensed individuals to lawfully carry firearms.
“In an effort to support gun owners and local businesses alike, I will be donating “Lawful Concealed Carry Permitted On These Premises” signs. To any local business who wants one.” Hilton said.
These signs can be displayed in the place of businesses to allow properly licensed individuals to carry their firearms for protection.
“We must fight back against overreaching laws that will only disarm law-abiding New Yorkers stripping them of the right to defend themselves,” Hilton said.
For more information or to request a sign for your business please reach out to [email protected]
He is donating them? Same as the disgraced American flag he flew while on duty with the flotilla? Donated? A better sign to post would be: “Proud Boys Not Welcome”!
400 million guns including AR-style Weapons of War is indicative of a disgraced society, one that has become afraid of itself, and here he goes shoving it in our face with signs.
Oh it warms the heart knowing that the top law enforcement official in the county is a fascist Trump supporter who wants more citizens carrying concealed weapons in their daily lives … Cuz, ya know, that’ll make society so much safer and less violent.
Socialists, like the one who commented above simply hate constitutional rights. They prefer oppression, as he clearly depicts. The state will undoubtedly lose the war on infringement. Its just too bad politicians cannot be incarcerated for passing unconstitutional laws. I commend sheriff Hilton for standing up against tyrany.
It’s interesting that the fascist Bearclaw would accuse his political opponents of “oppression” while calling two sentences later for the incarceration of political opponents. Yeah, it’s too bad the people responsible for the January 6 fascist coup attempt are still walking free. As a socialist, I love rights … especially the right to live in a peaceful society free of heinous gun violence repeatedly directed at civilians, including schoolchildren. That’s not a right any Republican fascist is interested in … just the so-called “right” to walk around town with a concealed weapon. I condemn Sheriff Hilton for standing with fascist tyranny.
“As a socialist, I love rights….” LOL