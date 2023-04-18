NEW YORK – During Earth Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced eight new large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects have been completed in the last six months to deliver clean energy to New York’s power grid.

During development and construction, the projects supported the creation of nearly 1,800 jobs and spurred nearly $800 million in private investment across the state while contributing nearly $70 million to their host communities in the form of school, town, and county payments.

Together, these eight projects total 418 megawatts, enough renewable energy to power more than 150,000 New York homes and reduce nearly 600,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing almost 120,000 cars off the road each year. Today’s announcement represents significant progress towards the achievement of New York’s Climate Act goal for 70 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable energy by 2030.

“One of my administration’s top priorities is transforming New York’s electricity system and building a thriving green economy,” Governor Hochul said. “These large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects supported the creation of hundreds of clean, green jobs and will deliver clean energy to hundreds of thousands of New York homes. This Earth Week, we are seeing how clean energy can transform communities and lead to a greener future for all New Yorkers.”

Today’s announcement was made at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Grissom Solar project in Montgomery County. Located on approximately 100 acres in the Town of Mohawk, the 20-megawatt project, developed and constructed by CS Energy and owned by MN8 Energy with tax equity financing from M&T Community & Environmental Development LLC, a subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T”), was built with $28 million in private investment and created 148 jobs to support its construction and ongoing operations and maintenance in the Mohawk Valley.

The recently completed projects include:

Central New York

Janis Solar (Cortland County): a 20 MW solar facility developed and constructed by CS Energy and is owned by MN8 Energy with tax equity financing from M&T Community & Environmental Development LLC, a subsidiary M&T in the Town of Willet was completed on March 17, 2023.

Mohawk Valley

Grissom Solar (Montgomery County): a 20 MW solar facility developed and constructed by CS Energy and is owned by MN8 Energy with tax equity financing from M&T Community & Environmental Development LLC, a subsidiary of M&T in the Town of Mohawk was completed on March 17, 2023.

Regan Solar (Montgomery County): a 20 MW solar facility developed and constructed by CS Energy and is owned by MN8 Energy with tax equity financing from M&T Community & Environmental Development LLC, a subsidiary of M&T in the Town of Mohawk was completed on December 29, 2022.

North Country

Chasm Falls Hydro (Franklin County): a 1.6 MW hydropower facility in the Town of Chateauguay that was returned to service by Ampersand Hydro on November 2, 2022.

Number Three Wind (Lewis County): a 103.9 MW wind facility developed by Invenergy in the Towns of Harrisburg and Lowville was completed on April 14, 2023.

Southern Tier

Baron Winds I (Steuben County): a 121.8 MW wind facility developed by RWE in the Towns of Cohocton, Dansville, and Wayland was completed on February 7, 2023.

Eight Point Wind (Steuben County): a 111.2 MW wind facility developed by NextEra Energy in the Towns of Greenwood and West Union was completed on February 8, 2023.

Puckett Solar (Chenango County): a 20 MW solar facility developed and constructed by CS Energy and is owned by MN8 Energy with tax equity financing from M&T Community & Environmental Development LLC, a subsidiary of M&T in the Town of Greene was completed on October 21, 2022.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to New York’s clean energy transition is reaffirmed by the completion of these projects, which have helped power more homes with clean, renewable energy, brought forward new jobs, and spurred local economic development. As we continue on a path towards a zero-emission future, accelerating the development and completion of the dozens of wind and solar projects in our pipeline will continue to be a priority for NYSERDA and we look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to ensure these projects are advanced in a responsible and timely manner.” “Governor Hochul’s commitment to New York’s clean energy transition is reaffirmed by the completion of these projects, which have helped power more homes with clean, renewable energy, brought forward new jobs, and spurred local economic development. As we continue on a path towards a zero-emission future, accelerating the development and completion of the dozens of wind and solar projects in our pipeline will continue to be a priority for NYSERDA and we look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to ensure these projects are advanced in a responsible and timely manner.” These projects, which were awarded by NYSERDA in 2016 and 2017, were completed following productive engagement with local communities. NYSERDA’s growing portfolio of projects are being designed and constructed in ways that avoid development on the highest-quality agricultural lands, include mitigation measures when appropriate, or commit funding to support regional agricultural operations – helping to preserve and protect New York’s valuable agricultural and environmental resources. New York has a robust pipeline of 120 large-scale renewable energy and transmission projects, which are expected to deliver over 14,200 megawatts of new clean power to the grid when completed – enough to power nearly five and a half million New York homes. The State’s commitment to building out new green energy transmission, led by 250 miles of new major upgrades already underway throughout the state, and with the Clean Path New York and Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission lines approved in April, will allow the current pipeline of renewables to power over 66 percent of New York’s electricity from renewable sources once operational. This renewable energy portfolio will be bolstered by NYSERDA’s sixth competitive solicitation, announced last September, calling for 2,000 megawatts or more of new large-scale renewable energy projects, which maintains the predictable pace of state-contracted opportunities for private renewable energy developers. NYSERDA expects to announce the awards in the summer of 2023. Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said, “The announcement today is another example that Governor Hochul remains fully committed to transitioning New York to a clean economy. In addition to the significant positive economic impact they will have, the projects being announced today will provide more than 100,000 homes in New York with access to clean, renewable energy — and that’s a win for everyone.” National Grid Electric Chief Operating Officer Brian Gemmell said, “National Grid is proud to be here to celebrate Grissom Solar’s latest project here in Johnstown. For us, these celebrations are an opportunity to work with our partners and customers to invest in the next generation of energy infrastructure, advance our mutual clean energy goals, ensure a safe reliable, affordable energy delivery system and – importantly -it’s an opportunity to leave things a bit better than we found them for the next generation in recognition of Earth Day on April 22.” State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As we continue to move forward to reach the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, I am pleased to see these important renewable energy projects come online. As we commemorate Earth Week, these projects are demonstrating how we are creating jobs, supporting local communities while New York State develops a clean energy grid.” State Senator Neil Breslin said, “Delivering clean energy to New York’s power grid is critical as New York State continues its transition to clean, renewable energy under the CLPCA. I applaud both Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to these two solar projects, Grissom Solar and Regan Solar, which will benefit both residents and businesses here in Montgomery County.” Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, “The completion of these ground-breaking renewable energy projects is very exciting for New York state—in celebration of Earth Week, they could not have wrapped up at a better time. These projects have provided our state’s power grid with clean energy and have provided hardworking New Yorkers with much-needed job opportunities. I applaud these achievements and can’t wait to see what innovative solutions NYSERDA tackles next to make New York more sustainable and energy-efficient.” MN8 Energy President and CEO Jon Yoder said, “Energizing four new large-scale renewable energy projects in the last six months that deliver clean energy to New York’s power grid today is a tremendous milestone for MN8. We are proud to have played our part in making these projects a reality and delivering economic benefit to the people of New York, all while helping the state achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.” CS Energy Chief Commercial Officer Eric Millard said, “CS Energy is proud to continue to support New York’s advancement of their ambitious climate goals. As a leading developer and EPC contractor in New York State, we are encouraged by the State’s continued commitment to the development and construction of more high-quality projects to support the decarbonization of the electric grid.” M&T’s Managing Director of Renewable Energy Finance Eric Heintz said, “At M&T, we believe our purpose is to make a difference in people’s lives — and this project will make a big difference in several ways. The Grissom Solar project uplifts our local communities and supports regional economic development, accelerates progress toward New York’s climate goals and contributes to global decarbonization efforts. We were honored to partner with MN8 Energy on this project, and we’re excited to continue investing in sustainable energy solutions. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Delgado for your steadfast commitment to this critical work.” President of the New York League of Conservation Voters Julie Tighe said, “As we celebrate Earth Week, seeing completion of eight large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects is a powerful reminder of New York’s commitment to a clean energy future. What’s more, these projects are creating jobs and spurring millions of dollars in investments in local communities, ensuring nobody is left behind in our transition to a green economy. The New York League of Conservation Voters commends Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for moving New York State beyond planning and closer to meeting our ambitious goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.” Executive Director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York Anne Reynolds said, “Climate action goals have now become construction goals, and today’s announcement shows New York is on its clean energy path, though we have much more to accomplish. The clean energy industry is investing in New York, creating jobs, and striving to get renewable energy projects over the finish line. We must maintain this momentum and bring more wind and solar power projects online.” Senior Renewable Energy Advocate at Natural Resources Defense Council Cullen Howe said, “The completion of eight new large-scale renewable energy projects in New York State will lower energy costs and help to deliver on the CLCPA’s promise of a clean energy future. Renewables are increasingly replacing dirty fossil fuels without compromising reliability, while lowering carbon emissions and air pollution in communities across the state. These projects, as well as many other renewable projects currently in the pipeline, advance the state’s goal of 70% renewable electricity by 2030, and are aligned with the science that shows greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by at least half in this decade to avert a climate catastrophe.”

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State’s nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining

jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economywide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, more than $1 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $1.8 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and 100 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

