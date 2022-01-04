Governor Hochul Announces New COVID-19 Testing Sites To Open On SUNY Campuses Across State, Syracuse University

ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced a partnership with SUNY and Syracuse University in which 10 new testing sites will be opening on State University of New York campuses across the state and at Syracuse University the week of January 3.

More campus sites will open in the coming weeks as the project expands.

“We are getting creative in our approach to make testing easier for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “With testing now available at SUNY campuses and Syracuse University, we are expanding access across the state to make sure that we limit the spread of COVID-19. Get tested, wear a mask, and get your vaccine, second dose, and booster to keep yourself and your community safe as we get through this winter surge.”

In addition to the SUNY testing sites, Syracuse University will also open a testing site at the Carrier Dome. This site will open tomorrow, Jan. 4, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this site, 4,000 tests will be conducted a day and the National Guard will be assisting with staffing.

Exact locations and hours of operation will be announced as the program develops. SUNY testing sites to open later this week include:

· Binghamton University Community Testing Site

· SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site

· SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site

· University of Buffalo Community Testing Site

· Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

· SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site

· SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site

· SUNY Albany Community Testing Site

· SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site

· SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “I want to thank our SUNY partners for hosting these additional testing locations across New York State. Knowing your COVID-19 status through testing and taking the necessary precautions when you are infected are key to keeping our kids in school and our communities functioning as we push through this winter surge.”

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said, “I am proud that Syracuse University is able to support and partner with our state and community by opening our doors and sharing our testing capabilities. I want to acknowledge and extend my gratitude to our public health team and all the individuals who have contributed to building our testing infrastructure. Because of their work, Syracuse University is poised to once again step up and support our broader community.”

