Portrait Expression Workshops Set

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego will be offering two new one-day workshops this month, Portrait Photography and Painting Impressionist Portraits.

Both workshops will be taught by Jessica Michelle Joyce. She has studied painting at CCC, SUNY Oswego, and Nazareth College of Rochester where she received her B.F.A. She continued painting while pursuing her Master’s in Fashion and Fine Art Photography from Syracuse University. Her paintings and photographs were most recently exhibited at the Greenpoint Gallery in Brooklyn in January of 2019 and also at the Oswego Public Library for the months of June and July of 2019. She has a 4-year-old daughter and is inspired by the carefree expression in a child’s painting. You can view her photography and paintings at jessicamichellejoyce.com, her Instagram www.instagram.com/jessicamichellejoyce and her Facebook page www.facebook.com/jessicamichellejoyce. She can be reached at [email protected] Or you can call the AAO at 315-216-6782.