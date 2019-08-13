Portrait Expression Workshops Set

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego will be offering two new one-day workshops this month, Portrait Photography and Painting Impressionist Portraits.
• Portrait Photography is a beginner photography workshop that will cover how to capture the personality of a subject by using effective lighting, backdrops, and poses. It will be offered twice on August 23: ages 8-12 from noon – 1:30 p.m. and ages 13+ from 3-5 p.m., located at the AAO – Fort Ontario Complex (north end of East Fourth4th St), Oswego. The GPS address is: 20 Barbara Donahue Drive. The cost of the workshop is $10. Students must bring their own digital camera or phone with camera, chosen props and clothing from home.
• Painting Impressionist Portraits will be a beginner painting workshop based on Impressionism, which is a technique that uses short, thick brush strokes of paint to capture the essence of the object rather than the subject’s details. Quickly applied brush strokes give the painterly illusion of movement and spontaneity. The workshop will be referencing a picture of a person you admire and we will primarily be focusing on painting portraits, depicting the face, head and shoulders. This class will be offered twice on August 26: ages 3-7 from noon – 1:30 p.m. and ages 8-12 from 3-5 p.m., at the AAO. The cost of the workshop is $15. All tools and materials included in the price. Bring a picture for a reference of who you want to paint.
Both workshops will be taught by Jessica Michelle Joyce. She has studied painting at CCC, SUNY Oswego, and Nazareth College of Rochester where she received her B.F.A. She continued painting while pursuing her Master’s in Fashion and Fine Art Photography from Syracuse University. Her paintings and photographs were most recently exhibited at the Greenpoint Gallery in Brooklyn in January of 2019 and also at the Oswego Public Library for the months of June and July of 2019. She has a 4-year-old daughter and is inspired by the carefree expression in a child’s painting. You can view her photography and paintings at jessicamichellejoyce.com, her Instagram www.instagram.com/jessicamichellejoyce and her Facebook page www.facebook.com/jessicamichellejoyce. She can be reached at [email protected] Or you can call the AAO at 315-216-6782.
Be the first to comment