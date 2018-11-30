Principal’s Awards Given To Fairgrieve Students

Fairgrieve Elementary School Principal Jean Sampsell recently honored several students with a Principal’s Award for maintaining the qualities of respectfulness, responsibility, problem solving and safety throughout the first marking period of the 2018-19 school year.
More than 20 students from grades kindergarten to six received the quarterly award during a recent Morning Express program where the awardees received both a medal and “brag tag” from Principal Sampsell.
The classroom role models also received applause and congratulatory messages from their teachers, peers and special guests.
Principal’s Award honorees in the front row, from left, are: Robert Vivlamore, Jullian DeMunn, Jae Red Dela Pena, Ella Noyes, Logan Thornber and Brandon Ostman.
In the second row, from left, are: Jeremy Wright, Andie Kerr, Addison Gleason, Darren Rockwell, Emily Rivera and Mason Shatraw.
In the third row, from left, are: Donald Belson, Callen Cowden, Kendall Brooks, Jacob Morrison, Olivia Rivera and Jason Whorton Locust.
In the fourth row, from left, are: Matthew Clements, Jada Barnwell, Steven Master, Annalee Mitchell, Dahni Perry and Principal Sampsell.
