Project Lifesaver Agencies Named 2019 Friend of Autism Recipient

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Autism Task Force has named various Law Enforcement Agencies as the 2019 “Friend of Autism.”

The honor that is in its 11th year recognizing those who have had a significant impact on individuals on the Autism Spectrum, was celebrated recently at an annual reception hosted by Task Force members and community stakeholders and Vona’s Restaurant.

With a mission to “bring our loved ones home,” Project Lifesaver is the first organization to significantly address elopement issues for those at risk.

While those benefiting from the program include any person with cognitive delay, developmental disabilities,

Dementia or Alzheimer’s, Project Lifesaver has made a difference in many families who are caring for a children with Autism.

Project Lifesaver is based on radio-frequency technology that involves attaching a transmitter to the person at risk.

The program has team members visiting homes monthly to check battery life and more importantly to establish relationships with families and those wearing the transmitter.

“Although emergency personnel receive training on how to use the project lifesaver system, what makes this group of individuals so special is their ability to interact with children with special needs and circumstances,” saod Autism Task Force President Tammy Thompson.

Those agencies receiving award recognition include; Oswego County 911 Emergency Communications, Oswego Police Department, Oswego County Sherriff Department, Fulton Police Department, Pulaski Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, NYS Police (Fulton, Hastings & Pulaski), and the Oswego County Search & Rescue.

In front are guest presenter Samantha Haight presented the award along with Kyle Allen who spoke with his mother how the program has helped them. Those accepting awards from left to right: Officer Josh LeVea (FPD), Sgt. Kristy Crast (OCSD), Trooper Angela Pietroski (NYSP). In back Lt Charles Searor (OPD), Sgt. Nick Nugent (OPD), Chief Martin Nerber and Officer Brian Fortino (Phoenix PD). Missing from photo is the Central Square Police Department.

