Pulaski Fund Awards $28,376 in Grants

PULASKI – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently awarded $28,376 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area.

The Bear Team received $1,000 to purchase 120 stuffed animals for young patients at the Joslin Diabetes Center.

Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received $5,000 to purchase tools to support creative and therapeutic counseling modalities within its Victim Intervention Mental Health Counseling Program at its satellite office in the village of Pulaski.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc. received $1,000 to cover the cost of children from the greater Pulaski area to attend Camp Rainbow of Hope, a free bereavement program for children ages 8 to 12.

Friends of Salmon River Visitor’s Center and Int’l Sport Fishing Museum received $1,145 to purchase audio and video presentation equipment for enhanced visitor experience and education.

Half Shire Historical Society received $7,835 to support HVAC enhancements for improved climate control and protection of first floor collections and artifacts.

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. received $1,900 to upgrade an aging fire alarm system at one of its Pulaski residential facilities for individuals with development disabilities.

Preservation Revitalization of Pulaski received $2,000 to install a pedestal for the statue of Bella the deer in the South Park and to further beautify the area.

Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County, Inc. received $4,738 to replace windows in its 1889 headquarters, which houses social service programs including a free weekly clinic, a food pantry and healthy cooking classes.

Salmon River Fine Arts Center received $758 to purchase a point of sale system to accept credit cards, a locking file cabinet and pens.

United Friends of Homeless Animals, Inc. received $3,000 to offer a reduced-cost spay and neuter program to assist families that cannot afford the hefty cost of spaying and neutering their cats and dogs.

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area.

Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community.

Since its inception, the fund has provided nearly $375,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland.

People can learn more about the fund and contribute at www.cnycf.org/Pulaski. The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that collects contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive.

It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of more than $280 million and has invested more than $200 million in community improvement projects since its inception.

As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the community foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region.

