Pulaski Fund Awards $29,100 in Grants

PULASKI, NY – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently awarded $29,100 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area.

Bethel Community Center received $4,700 for exterior repairs and improvements as part of an ongoing effort to restore the center’s historic building to its original status.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice received $2,000 to cover the cost of 10 children from the Pulaski area to attend Camp Rainbow of Hope, a free bereavement program for children ages eight to 12 who have lost a loved one.

Half Shire Historical Society received $5,000 to restore the facility’s 1926 stage, which is used for community presentations and performances.

Oswego County Opportunities received $5,600 to help purchase and install a Whirlpool Parker tub in its Salmon Meadow Lane home in Pulaski. The tub will provide therapeutic care for residents with ongoing mobility limitations.

Preservation Revitalization of Pulaski received $800 to purchase two race timer systems for the winterfest run and expanded events, and to update PROP’s logo.

Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County received $8,000 to create a working, instructional kitchen for onsite healthy cooking classes.

Village of Pulaski Public Library received $3,000 to construct and install a single-faced shelving unit for the juvenile area of the library. In addition to displaying children’s books, the wall unit will also free up space for tables and program activities.

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area.

The Pulaski Fund is a component fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

Since its inception in 1992, the fund has provided more than $345,000 in grants to benefit the Pulaski community.

People can learn more about the fund and contribute at www.cnycf.org/Pulaski.

The Central New York Community Foundation was established in 1927 to serve as a permanent community endowment built by the gifts and charitable legacies of individuals, families and businesses for the betterment of the region.

It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of more than $272 million.

It has invested more than $190 million in community improvement projects since its inception.

As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of special initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of our time.

Its vision is to create a vibrant Central New York community that provides opportunity for everyone and builds a hopeful, prosperous region for future generations.

