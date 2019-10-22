Quirk’s Players To Present Noises Off This Weekend

FULTON – Quirk’s Players of Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School will proudly present Michael Frayn’s hilarious theatre farce, Noises Off, this weekend.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Bodley High School auditorium.

Noises Off is about a group of mediocre British actors putting on a play entitled Nothing On.

Everything goes wrong for the actors and stage crew members.

From missing props and broken doors to backstage romance and sabotage, it seems as if Nothing On is doomed from the start.

Fulton’s production of Noises Off is under the direction of Tom Briggs, Theatre Director at G. Ray Bodley HIgh School.

Rob Lescarbeau serves as the assistant director.

“Noises Off is an extremely funny production and we’re excited to present it to the Fulton community,” Briggs said. “Students have been working very hard and preparing for opening night this week.”

Briggs noted that it is a challenging piece, one not often performed by high school students.

He also explained that because there was so much student interest in the fall production this year, Noises Off has been double cast.

“We have four performances and each cast will get to perform twice,” he saud.

The cast of Noises Off includes a combination of veteran actors as well as a few freshmen.

Members of Quirk’s Players appearing in Noises Off include Griffin Marriner, Olivia Hawthorne, Alex Blaine, Marcus Wornick, Megan Acker, Jaiden Perry, Justin Atwater, Jacob Hahn, Becca Bailey, Kaylee Foster, Ronde Wood, Wesley VanBuren, Kira Whitehead, Gabby Tomarchio, Sutter Lewin and Noah Cordone.

Quirk’s Players is the student theatre troupe at G. Ray Bodley High School.

Named in memory of William Quirk, a long-time English teacher and drama director at Fulton High School and G. Ray Bodley High School, the group presents two main productions a year.

Most recently they presented You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown last fall and Anything Goes in March.

Noises Off is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc, a Concord Theatricals Company.

