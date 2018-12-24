Raeanna Belle Breitbeck

December 24, 2018 Contributor
Raeanna Belle Breitbeck
Raeanna Belle Breitbeck

Raeanna Belle Breitbeck was born in Oswego Hospital on December 12, 2018, at 8:16 p.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Christina and Brandon Breitbeck, of Oswego.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*