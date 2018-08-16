Reality Check Youth Rally for #SeenEnoughTobacco

ROCHESTER – Reality Check youth from Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties rallied together with other Reality Check members in the Central New York region at Seabreeze Amusement Park Wednesday (August 15) in Rochester.

The rally allowed the teens to educate the community about what they say is deceitful marketing by the tobacco industry.

The interactive visual displays allowed teens to show the appeal to youth to become replacement smokers by the Tobacco Industry.

They have #SeenEnoughTobacco and are calling attention to the problem of tobacco promotions in stores where kids can see them.

Activities in Seabreeze included interactive displays from the #SeenEnoughTobacco campaign, which shows items intended for children that promote cigarettes, such as a huge birthday cake with cigarettes in place of candles, and a giant crayon box filled with cigarettes.

The teens believe that these displays drew attention to the fact that tobacco marketing is fueling the epidemic of childhood tobacco addiction, with nearly three times more tobacco marketing appearing in stores near schools.

More than 90 percent of smokers were children when they became addicted, and the average age of a new smoker is only 13.

Reality Check New York empowers youth to become leaders in their communities by exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry.

The organization’s members produce change in their communities through grassroots mobilization and education.

Visit realitycheckofny.com to learn more.

Or, if interested in joining Reality Check, call Kathleen Knopp-Haney at (315) 343-2344 ext. 23.

