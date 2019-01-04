Recent Grads Return To Offer Advice To Current Students

A panel of recent John C. Birdlebough High School graduates returned to their alma mater to offer college and career insight to current students.

The annual event provides junior and seniors with an opportunity to reconnect with former classmates and gain a better understanding of what the future could potentially hold.

Teachers and members of the Student Services Department invited more than a dozen former students to serve as panelists and field questions during the event.

Some of the panelists were just beginning careers and talked about the importance of being accountable, on time, disciplined and exhibiting a good work ethic.

Others, including members of the Class of 2018, discussed the transition from high school to college and what it takes to be successful.

“College classes are much harder than high school classes, but your teachers here prepare you for it pretty well,” said 2018 graduate Cade Reed.

Class of 2018 valedictorian Catherine Musumeci talked about scheduling, responsibility and independence.

She noted that “organization and time management are super important” in college.

In addition to offering advice and insight, panelists also answered several questions from current students inquiring about campus life and activities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...