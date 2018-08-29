Go to ...
August 29, 2018

Richland Takes Back The Water Title

PULASKI – The Oswego County Legislature’s Health Committee presented the award for best-tasting water to the Town of Richland during the August legislature meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.

The contest is sponsored by the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division, New York State Department of Health, and the New York State chapter of the American Water Works Association.

Pictured from left in the front row are Town of Richland Councilman Allen Goodsell; Town of Richland Councilwoman Donna Gilson; Margaret Kastler, District 1; Town of Richland Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Kern Yerdon; Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang; and Committee Chairman James Karasek, District 22. In the back row from left are Robert “Bob” Hicks, water operator for the Town of Richland Water Department; Milferd Potter, District 2; Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Committee Vice Chairman Morris Sorbello, District 23; Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Heather DelConte, District 18; and Shawn Doyle, District 3.

