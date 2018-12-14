Riley Students Advance To Oswego City School District Spelling Bee

OSWEGO – Charles E. Riley Elementary fifth grader Angela Lin took was recently named the school spelling bee champion.

Sixth graders Kadae Hunley, Mackenzie Bennett and Lauren Isham will join Lin at the Oswego City School District -wide spelling bee in March, after they earned second, third and fourth place respectively.

Each of the finalists let out sighs of relief as they spelled words correctly during the final, challenging rounds.

“All of you who have competed so far have done amazing, absolutely amazing,” said fifth grade teacher Nestor Aviles, who assisted with the event.

He and the judges: sixth grade teacher Teanna Smith and fifth grade teachers Pamela Hall and Mary Wilson, along with pronouncer and sixth grade teacher Chris Trapasso, commended all participants for their diligent efforts to study the packet of words prior to the school spelling bee.

A new set of words was provided to the top four spellers to practice before the district-wide event.

The Riley competition was open to all students in grades three to six.

Interested participants completed a qualifying test in October.

Words included in the Riley event included, but weren’t limited to: alabaster, miniature, paramedic and buzzard.

