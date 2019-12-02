Ritchie Visits New APW Elementary School Dental Clinic

State Senator Patty Ritchie recently visited Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School to check out its new onsite dental clinic, made possible through $250,000 in funding she secured to expand dental care in Oswego County in partnership with ConnextCare. ConnextCare Oswego is a patient-centered health care practice providing Oswego County residents with a variety of health care related services.

The APW Elementary School clinic begin serving students on September 19 of this year.

ConnextCare’s dental hygienist has seen more than 60 students since then.

Of the school’s enrollment of 580 students, 167 have already enrolled in the dental care program, with many more expected in the coming months.

“When considering the health of our children, we cannot overlook the importance of quality dental care,” said Senator Ritchie. “This new clinic is ensuring our students will not face issues such as infections, tooth loss speech difficulties, all associated with a lack of dental care. Connecting people in rural communities with dental care can be a challenge, and I am pleased to work with ConnextCare to make it easier for individuals—especially children—to improve their dental health and in turn, lead healthier lives.”

“We are grateful to Senator Richie for her efforts in securing dollars in the State budget to address a significant need in the A.P.W. community,” said ConnextCare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tricia Peter-Clark. “We appreciate the support we have received from the district and participating families to this point, who have made the implementation of services very smooth. We look forward to continued program growth and improved oral health outcomes in the future.”

Thanks in part to the $250,000 delivered by Senator Ritchie, ConnextCare has also been able to offer oral health care services at the Sandy Creek Central School District, as well as the Fairgrieve Elementary School in Fulton..

