River’s Edge Craft Show Set June 9

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will host its 8th annual River’s Edge “handmade” Craft Show on June 9.

The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the west side of Oswego.

A beautiful setting, where the beautiful Oswego River and Lake Ontario meet.

Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s event is already larger than last year with many more vendors and a larger children’s area.

Back from last year will be a Putt Putt Golf Course by Backyard Recreations, a full-size course that will be fun for all to play, the Book Mobile, fingerprinting by the Oswego Police Department and the Sherriff’s Office, karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, face painting and much more.

It will truly be “fun for the entire family.”

“With all of our past fundraising events, we are once again expecting capacity crowds and another successful event for our club” said Becky O’Kane, Oswego Lions Club president.

In addition to all the wonderful crafters and the children’s section, we will have live entertainment by Double Vs, food and wine tasting.

Anyone interested in being a craft vendor or would like to be a major sponsor for the event or if you are looking for more information, contact Chris Pelton, event chairperson at 315-529-6414 or O’Kane, event co-chairperson at 315-343-3997 or go to our Facebook page at Oswego Lions Club River’s Edge Craft show.

Last year’s event was an overwhelming success and we expect nothing less of this year’s show.

Take in the wonderful crafts, the food and fun and enjoy the beautiful sites of our city.

We look forward to your attendance and support.

