Rotary Helps Promote Great Bear

FULTON – Interpretive panels were put in at Great Bear recently.

The panels were graciously funded by the Fulton Noon Rotary and Rotary District 7150.

One panel explains the topography of Great Bear, being a series of drumlins formed by the last Ice Age.

The second panel acknowledges the NY State Canal System as a Designated Historic Landmark.

Owned by the city of Fulton, town of Volney and the Canal Corporation, Great Bear Springs Recreation Area is located along Route 57 about 3.5 miles south of the Fulton. city line.

Maintained by volunteers, Great Bear is a non-motorized, multi-use outdoor outdoor area.

With close to 450 acres, there are more than over seven miles of marked wooded trails and the the historic towpath along the Oswego River.

People enjoy hiking, dog walking and seasonally, mountain biking.

In the winter, cross-country skiing and snow shoeing become the norm.

Birding is also becoming an attraction at Great Bear.

The park is open dawn to dusk.

Printable trail maps and additional information can be found at the Friends of Great Bear website: www.friendsofgreatbear.org

