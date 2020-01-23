RSVP To Offer Free Income Tax Preparation

OSWEGO – The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, will once again staff tax sites for income tax preparation at locations in Oswego County.

Through AARP sponsorship, tax aides are trained in order to prepare, counsel and e-file taxes for residents of Oswego County.

There are no age or income level requirements.

However, preference is given to individuals ages 60+.

Beginning February 3 through April 15, the following sites will be open for Oswego County residents:

• Fulton: Wednesdays 9 a.m. -noon and 5 – 8 p.m.; Municipal Building, 141 S. First St.; walk-in site

• Oswego: Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.; walk-in site

• Phoenix: Mondays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Thursdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Library, 34 Elm St.; by appointment only. Call 315-695-4355 to schedule an appointment.

Volunteer tax aides receive mandatory training in coordination with the IRS, they are required to be certified each tax season.

Training includes current federal and state tax laws that are specific to personal tax returns and provisions of tax codes affecting older individuals.

Interested taxpayers should bring the following materials with them to a site:

• Photo ID

• 2019 Completed tax forms

• W-2s, 1099s, unemployment compensation statements, any other forms indicating federal tax paid

• Dependent care provider information receipt or cancelled checks for itemized deductions

• Cancelled check or bank account information for direct deposit of refund, Social Security or individuals ID card for the taxpayer, spouse and dependents.

RSVP of Oswego County is federally sponsored by the Corporation for National & Community Service and locally by the NYS Office for the Aging; SUNY Oswego and the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

For more information about the program or to become a volunteer, contact RSVP of Oswego County at [email protected] or call 315-312-2317.

