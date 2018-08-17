Sandy Clift – Artist of the Month for August

OSWEGO — Painter and multi-media artist Sandy Clift is being featured as Artist of the Month for August at the Riverside Artisans Cooperative.

Her work has been accepted in many local and regional, as well as national shows.

According to Clift, “My work is the result of mixing various media. I try to create unique surfaces using tissue paper, packaging paper, mat medium, glue, pastels, watercolors, acrylics, etc. Then I combine the more intuitive and emotive surface with a technically detailed drawing. I create the drawing and the surface and attempt to meld the two elements to create a unified, finished piece. At times, the surface is the source of inspiration; at other times it is the image itself.”

To honor her as August’s Artist of the Month, Riverside Artisans is holding a free drawing for one of her prints.

Just stop by the shop at 191 W. First St. to fill out a raffle ticket to register for the drawing at the end of the month.

No purchase is necessary.

The winner will be notified at the end of August.

