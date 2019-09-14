Sandy Creek Elementary School Dedicates Buddy Bench to Honor Student

SANDY CREEK – Sandy Creek Elementary students will notice a vibrantly colored Buddy Bench near the playground this year in memory of former student Cara Snyder.

Buddy Benches are designed to help students beat loneliness at playtime.

If a child is feeling lonely, they can go to the bench as a signal they would like someone to play with, which gives other children the opportunity to invite them to play.

Jazmyn Baker, a high school junior at Sandy Creek, approached elementary principal Tim Filiatrault with the idea of a rainbow-colored Buddy Bench to honor the memory of her cousin, Cara Snyder.

“I always thought it would be great if there was some area for kids to go who felt they didn’t have friends,” Baker explained. “Other kids could then ask them to play, and Cara would have been that person.”

Baker, with the help of the elementary student council, found the perfect bench.

It was unveiled on Aug. 21 during a dedication ceremony at the school.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...