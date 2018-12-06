; Sandy Creek Pre-K Classes Create Cards For The Troops

SANDY CREEK – Students in the pre-kindergarten classes at Sandy Creek Elementary School are sending their holiday cheer to the men and women of the Armed Forces stationed around the world.

The specially created holiday cards have a special poem inside which reads: “We decorated this Christmas tree just for you. We made it special with red, white and blue. The tree is a symbol of holiday cheer. The red, white and blue are for what we hold dear. We want to say thank you for the sacrifices you make. We know you do it for all of our sakes. We hope that your Christmas is the best it can be. And thank you for keeping us all safe and free!”

The front of the holiday cards are decorated with a Christmas tree featuring blue and red ornaments crafted using the students’ fingerprints.

Surrounding the tree are white fingerprints to represent falling snow, creating the red, white and blue decorating theme.

The cards will be distributed through New York State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office to the service men and women in various areas around the globe.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...