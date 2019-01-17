Save-A-Lot steps up

To The Editor:

I would like to thank Jim and Wendy Mirabito for taking on the 2018 food drive.

Their staff at Save-A-Lot was great to work with.

I would also like to thank all the wonderful people that made a donation to the bin for Catholic Charities and the Meals on Wheels program.

We were a bit surprised that with relocating the program from Tops to this location might cause a decline in the amount of food donated.

That ended up not being the case.

The community stepped up and the donations were very strong.

I sincerely hope that Save-A-Lot will be on board next year.

Once again the message here is one of thanks….thanks for supporting this very worthwhile program.

Legislator Jim Karasek

