Save-A-Lot steps up

To The Editor:
I would like to thank Jim and Wendy Mirabito for taking on the 2018 food drive.
Their staff at Save-A-Lot was great to work with.
I would also like to thank all the wonderful people that made a donation to the bin for Catholic Charities and the Meals on Wheels program.
We were a bit surprised that with relocating the program from Tops to this location might cause a decline in the amount of food donated.
That ended up not being the case.
The community stepped up and the donations were very strong.
I sincerely hope that Save-A-Lot will be on board next year.
Once again the message here is one of thanks….thanks for supporting this very worthwhile program.
Legislator Jim Karasek
