Scenes From Pumpkin Fest 2018

OSWEGO – The Port City’s annual Pumpkin Fest got under way Saturday (September 29).
Despite the absence of giant pumpkins this, the event opened to great weather and a nice crowd.
The continues on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. in Oswego’s East Park.
Hello, big pumpkin
Taking a spin in a mini car
Adleigh Krause and her sister, Laine, from Fulton show off their face painting designs
Lunch time at Pumpkin Fest
Enter the maze – if you dare
Ruby, a rescue dog, enjoys the view at Pumpkin Fest from her baby stroller
The Girl Scouts made pumpkin pancakes
Having fun on the slide
Meanwhile, at the pumpkin patch . . .
Service with a smile
