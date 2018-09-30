Scenes From Pumpkin Fest 2018

OSWEGO – The Port City’s annual Pumpkin Fest got under way Saturday (September 29).

Despite the absence of giant pumpkins this, the event opened to great weather and a nice crowd.

The continues on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. in Oswego’s East Park.

Hello, big pumpkin Taking a spin in a mini car Adleigh Krause and her sister, Laine, from Fulton show off their face painting designs Lunch time at Pumpkin Fest Enter the maze – if you dare Ruby, a rescue dog, enjoys the view at Pumpkin Fest from her baby stroller The Girl Scouts made pumpkin pancakes Having fun on the slide Meanwhile, at the pumpkin patch . . . Service with a smile

