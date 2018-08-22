Sheriff’s Public Safety Day Raises Funds for Community

To the Editor:

On August 4, 2018, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office hosted the fourth annual Public Safety Day event at the Oswego County Highway Garage in Scriba.

Through proceeds of an attendee 50/50 raffle and the efforts of the Oswego County Deputies who volunteered their time for the Dunk-a-Deputy booth, the event raised $429 with $214.50 being donated to the Stuff-a-Bus campaign sponsored through the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

The event also resulted with eight car seats being properly installed in vehicles by child passenger safety technicians and 36 Operation Safechild ID cards created. Twenty units of blood were also collected through the collaboration of the American Red Cross and Scriba Fire Department blood drive.

A very special thank you goes to all of our sponsors, volunteers, deputies and attendees for making this year another overall great success. We wouldn’t be able to host such a positive and meaningful event each year without the help of our community. We look forward to seeing you all at the fifth annual event!

Sincerely,

Deputy Kristy Crast

